Let’s Build Back Better Conference – Monday 3 August, 8:30am – 3:30pm

Friday, 31 July 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: British High Commission

On Monday the British High Commission, in collaboration with Diplosphere, will be hosting our ‘Let’s Build Back Better’ event at Te Papa.

This will bring together leading decision makers and thinkers from around New Zealand to discuss how we can use the recovery from Covid-19 as an opportunity to build resilience to future pandemics and lay the foundations for a clean and sustainable recovery.

This event is an opportunity to test, question, contemplate and discuss the opportunities to anchor enhanced and credible climate action at the heart of New Zealand’s recovery.

Notable speakers at the event will include

  • Rt Hon Helen Clark, speaking in our key note conversation
  • Hon James Shaw
  • Hon Nanaia Mahuta
  • Hon Scott Simpson

Every country now faces a choice: between laying the foundations for sound, sustainable and inclusive growth, or locking in polluting emissions for decades to come.

The UK is striving to deliver an economy that is stronger, cleaner, more sustainable and more resilient after this crisis.

And as close partners and friends, the UK and New Zealand have shared ambition, expertise and innovation, we look forward to seeing how we can discuss how we can work together to build a better future for all.

Event programme:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/lets-build-back-better-tickets-112035519254

