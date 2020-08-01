Introducing The New CARE.org

75 years ago, out of crisis, came hope when in the shadow of World War II, a small group of Americans mobilized to help millions of Europeans with a simple but powerful idea: the world’s first CARE Package®.

CARE has been the brand of American generosity for 75 years and counting, and in the face of poverty, injustice, and crisis we have shown the world that when we work together, humankind’s greatest challenges can be overcome.

Over the next year, as we reflect on 75 years of CARE, we’ve updated our logo to highlight CARE's decades of service in humanitarian leadership and emergency response. But as we look toward the future, we also recognize that our work to save lives has NEVER been more important.

That's why we're especially excited to commemorate CARE's 75th with the launch of the new CARE.org!

Thoughtfully crafted with you in mind, CARE’s website has been redesigned, updated, and streamlined to make learning about us, and the important work we do together, even easier. We hope you’ll take a moment today to check out the new CARE.org and spend some time getting to know us again – or perhaps, for the first time!

You recognize that it’s up to us – all of us – to amplify the voices of the voiceless and protect this precious planet we all call home. Where the world’s most vulnerable are under threat from growing poverty, escalating conflict, and gender inequality, it’s thanks to the generosity of caring individuals like you that CARE’s presence endures.

Thank you, for being part of the CARE community, we truly couldn’t do this work without you.

75 years ago, CARE delivered the world's first CARE Package®

#ShowYouCare by sending one of your own today.

