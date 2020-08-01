World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Introducing The New CARE.org

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: CARE USA

75 years ago, out of crisis, came hope when in the shadow of World War II, a small group of Americans mobilized to help millions of Europeans with a simple but powerful idea: the world’s first CARE Package®.

CARE has been the brand of American generosity for 75 years and counting, and in the face of poverty, injustice, and crisis we have shown the world that when we work together, humankind’s greatest challenges can be overcome.

Over the next year, as we reflect on 75 years of CARE, we’ve updated our logo to highlight CARE's decades of service in humanitarian leadership and emergency response. But as we look toward the future, we also recognize that our work to save lives has NEVER been more important.

That's why we're especially excited to commemorate CARE's 75th with the launch of the new CARE.org!

CHECK IT OUT »

Thoughtfully crafted with you in mind, CARE’s website has been redesigned, updated, and streamlined to make learning about us, and the important work we do together, even easier. We hope you’ll take a moment today to check out the new CARE.org and spend some time getting to know us again – or perhaps, for the first time!

You recognize that it’s up to us – all of us – to amplify the voices of the voiceless and protect this precious planet we all call home. Where the world’s most vulnerable are under threat from growing poverty, escalating conflict, and gender inequality, it’s thanks to the generosity of caring individuals like you that CARE’s presence endures.

Thank you, for being part of the CARE community, we truly couldn’t do this work without you.

75 years ago, CARE delivered the world's first CARE Package® 
#ShowYouCare by sending one of your own today.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CARE USA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN News: Expert Welcomes Landmark Protection For Online Assembly

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association has hailed as groundbreaking an authoritative new interpretation that the right to peaceful assembly extends to digital activities. “I am excited by this truly landmark ... More>>

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Readies For Unprecedented Islamic Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pilgrims selected from 160 nationalities within the Kingdom Pilgrim numbers drastically cut down as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Pilgrims finish weeklong home isolation to be followed by 4-day quarantine in Makkah MAKKAH, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 