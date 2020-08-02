World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MAL Team Visits Adaliua Farm, Pays Courtesy Call To Malaita Premier

Sunday, 2 August 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has visited Adaliua farm in Central Kwara’ae Malaita Province from 15th-17th July 2020.

Chief Administration Officer, Hubert Gua headed the team, which consisted of Farm Manager, James Ernest, Deputy Director Research, Martin Jaiki and Andrew Lapo, Asset and Verification Officer.

The purpose of the visit was to meet with farm workers there and dialogue over important issues related to their employment, verify a research site that has been identified on the site for research activities and also conducted asset verification on MAL office in Auki.

Prior to visiting Adaliua farm, the delegation made a courtesy call to the Premier of Malaita Province, Daniel Suidani on Thursday 16 July, informing him of their (MAL team) presence and the purpose of the visit.

Welcoming the delegation, Premier Suidani said his government is pleased with the visit and thus looking forward to explore opportunities that will guarantee the Province (Malaita) collaborate with productive sectors like Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on development activities that will benefit its people.

Premier Suidani said his only wish is to see the national government inject more support towards the agriculture sector.

He added that there are hectares of available land for agriculture development but making sure right mechanisms are placed on farming sites like Adaliua farm and across the four (4) regions of the province (Malaita) is paramount.

Mr. Suidani said his government will ensure it collaborate with responsible ministries to bring about agriculture development on Malaita for the benefit of its people and the nation as a whole and at the same time fulfil the aspirations of the provincial and national government.

Team leader, Chief Administration Officer, Hubert Gua said it was a fruitful discussion as the Premier pledged his bold support towards agriculture development in the province and across the whole country.

Mr. Gua said having such gesture of support from people of such hierarchy is reassuring to the national undertaking that the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock is implementing.

A refresher workshop was also held for MAL officers in Auki.

