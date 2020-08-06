Advocates Call On Congress To Fund Elections Immediately

From: The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Rep. Sewell, Calif. Secretary of State Padilla join civil rights leaders to mark the 55th anniversary of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON - Civil rights advocates hosted a press briefing call today to outline the need for immediate election funding in the new COVID-19 relief package to protect the integrity of the general election. Speakers included Rep. Terri Sewell and Calif. Secretary of State Alex Padilla, as well as leaders from The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, NAACP, American Association of People with Disabilities, and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda.

To hear a recording of the call, click here.

"The Senate must immediately include $3.6 billion in the next COVID-19 package to ensure safeguards for our democracy during the pandemic and beyond. That includes mandating that states establish vital protections for voters and a range of options to ensure every person can safely cast a ballot in a way that works for them. Without a functional democracy in which everyone is included, heard, and represented, we cannot make real progress on civil and human rights issues like affordable health care, fair wages, educational equity, and justice reform,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell said, “It would be impossible to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 without acknowledging the passing of my dear friend and voting rights hero, John Lewis. Not only must Mitch McConnell take up and pass the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020 — which has been sitting on his desk since December 2019 — he ought to support the VoteSafe Act that requires states to permit no-excuse mail-in absentee voting for the 2020 elections and an early in-person voting period of at least 20 days for the 2020 elections. Ensuring free and fair elections is the cornerstone of our democracy and, right now, too many Americans are being left behind. We must recommit ourselves to John Lewis’ vision of America, and restore the promise of voter equality!

“Congressman John Lewis — and many others — marched and bled so that every citizen could exercise their right to vote. This November, we must not force American citizens into having to choose between exercising their right to vote or protecting their health and that of their loved ones. We must honor the spirit of Congressman Lewis and the spirit of the Voting Rights Act by offering voters safe options for casting their ballot, beginning with no-excuse vote-by-mail. And Congress must act to provide the funding necessary for state and local elections officials to administer accessible, secure, and safe elections,” said Alex Padilla, California secretary of state.

“The onslaught against protections for voters of color continues to intensify as we move closer to November," said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest across the country, it has been made abundantly clear that the people’s voice and vote require immediate restoration. The disintegration of voting rights has disproportionately affected Black voters; we must work diligently to curtail the consequences and place the power back in the hands of the electorate.”

Maria Town, president and CEO, American Association of People with Disabilities, said, “People with disabilities frequently encounter barriers to our participation in the democratic process — from inaccessible polling places to inoperable accessible voting machines to discriminatory voter ID laws. During the pandemic, a shift to vote by mail presents additional barriers and will not be accessible to many in the disability community. States need funding to ensure they can execute accessible vote by mail programs and maintain safe, accessible and fair in person early and election day voting.”

“As evidenced by the many problems with vote by mail, lack of poll workers, insufficient polling locations, equipment problems, and long lines that happened in the June 9 primary in Georgia, it is imperative that Congress provide funding for elections in November so that both voters and election officials have sufficient personal protective equipment and voting can be conducted in a safe, accessible, and secure manner. A few of the critical needs for funding are drop boxes, recruitment of poll workers, scanners that can handle large numbers of paper ballots, postage for vote by mail ballots, increased funding for the postal service to be able to deliver voters’ ballots in a timely manner, and security of voting systems,” said Helen Butler, executive director, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda.

In addition, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, the following groups are joining The Leadership Conference in engaging in a day of action tomorrow, August 6, as they continue advocating for congressional funding to ensure safe and accessible elections this year:

ACLU

Action Group Network

ADL (Anti-Defamation League)

Alaskans Take A Stand

American Federation of Teachers

Americans for Democratic Action (ADA)

Andrew Goodman Foundation

Arab American Institute

Black Women Rising

Blue Future

Brady

Campus Vote Project

Center for American Progress

Center for Disability Rights

Clean Elections Texas

Climate Reality Action Fund

Color Of Change

Common Cause

Communications Workers of America

Daily Kos

Declaration for American Democracy

Demcast USA

Democracy 21

Democracy Initiative

End Citizens United / Let America Vote Action Fund

Franciscan Action Network

Generation Progress

Greenpeace USA

HAZMAT America

Impact Fund

In Our Own Voice: Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda

Indivisible

Lawyers for Good Government

Let Nevadans Vote

Little Lobbyists

MALDEF

Missouri Voter Protection Coalition

Movement Advancement Project

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

National Association of Social Workers

National Council of Jewish Women

National Urban League Young Professionals

NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

Oxfam America

PFAW

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Poligon Education Fund

Progressive Turnout Project

Public Citizen

Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Stand Up America

Texas Progressive Action Network

UnidosUS

Union of Concerned Scientists

United Methodist Church - General Board of Church and Society

When We All Vote

YWCA USA

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. Through advocacy and outreach to targeted constituencies, The Leadership Conference works toward the goal of a more open and just society – an America as good as its ideals.

The Leadership Conference is a 501(c)(4) organization that engages in legislative advocacy. It was founded in 1950 and has coordinated national lobbying efforts on behalf of every major civil rights law since 1957.

