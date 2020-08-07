Government Support Measures For Households Buffer The Economic Impacts Of COVID-19

Despite a 2.0% fall in real GDP per capita, in the OECD area in the first quarter of 2020, real household income per capita, which provides a better picture of changes in households’ economic well-being, grew by 0.1%.

* See country note for the United Kingdom in the technical note.

In response to COVID-19, many governments introduced policies aimed at supporting household income. As a result, across all Major Seven economies, real household income per capita held up much better than real GDP per capita, which contracted sharply in all economies. For the OECD area as a whole, real household income growth outpaced GDP growth by 2.1 percentage points, the largest positive gap between the two measures since the financial crisis (2008 Q4).

