Indigenous Peoples And Moro To File Petition At Supreme Court Vs. Terror Law in Philippines
A group of indigenous and Moro leaders representing different communities from all over the Philippines, with civil society leaders, will be filing a petition against the Anti-Terrorism law at the Supreme Court on 7 August (Friday), in Manila. The filing will be made two days ahead of World Indigenous People’s Day (on Sunday). A press conference will follow in the afternoon (see Zoom link above).
Indigenous and Moro leaders, who are active in the defense of environmental and self-determination rights, are particularly vulnerable to the wide scope and vague provisions of ATL that could stifle and criminalize legitimate dissent.
WHO :
Petitioners:
Samira Gutoc, Chair, AkoBawit
Beverly Longid, Solidarity Officer, KATRIBU
Joanna Cariño, Co-Chair, SANDUGO
Nora Sukal, B’laan indigenous leader
Amirah Lidasan, Moro-Christian Peoples Alliance
Teresa de la Cruz, Aeta indigenous leader
Kakay Tolentino, Coordinator, Bai Indigenous Women
Judy Pasimio, National Coordinator, Lilak
Rose Hayahay, Teacher with Save Our Schools Network
Chad Errol Booc, Volunteer Teacher with ALCADEV
Legal counsels:
Dean Antonio “Tony” Laviña, former Dean of Ateneo School
of Government and Law Professor
Atty. Ryan Roset, Legal Rights and Natural Resources Ctr.
WHEN : 7 August 2020
in commemoration of World Indigenous People’s Day
WHERE : 10:00 AM
Physical Filing of petition at the Supreme Court
1:00 PM
Online Press Conference
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83464075282?pwd=anlSdDZaQUxtanFqellRcDFXdVd4dz09
Webinar
ID: 834 6407 5282
Passcode: 943027
WHAT : Filing of petition vs the Anti-Terrorism Law