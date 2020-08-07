Indigenous Peoples And Moro To File Petition At Supreme Court Vs. Terror Law in Philippines

A group of indigenous and Moro leaders representing different communities from all over the Philippines, with civil society leaders, will be filing a petition against the Anti-Terrorism law at the Supreme Court on 7 August (Friday), in Manila. The filing will be made two days ahead of World Indigenous People’s Day (on Sunday). A press conference will follow in the afternoon (see Zoom link above).

Indigenous and Moro leaders, who are active in the defense of environmental and self-determination rights, are particularly vulnerable to the wide scope and vague provisions of ATL that could stifle and criminalize legitimate dissent.

WHO :

Petitioners:

Samira Gutoc, Chair, AkoBawit

Beverly Longid, Solidarity Officer, KATRIBU

Joanna Cariño, Co-Chair, SANDUGO

Nora Sukal, B’laan indigenous leader

Amirah Lidasan, Moro-Christian Peoples Alliance

Teresa de la Cruz, Aeta indigenous leader

Kakay Tolentino, Coordinator, Bai Indigenous Women

Judy Pasimio, National Coordinator, Lilak

Rose Hayahay, Teacher with Save Our Schools Network

Chad Errol Booc, Volunteer Teacher with ALCADEV

Legal counsels:

Dean Antonio “Tony” Laviña, former Dean of Ateneo School

of Government and Law Professor

Atty. Ryan Roset, Legal Rights and Natural Resources Ctr.

WHEN : 7 August 2020

in commemoration of World Indigenous People’s Day

WHERE : 10:00 AM

Physical Filing of petition at the Supreme Court

1:00 PM

Online Press Conference

Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83464075282?pwd=anlSdDZaQUxtanFqellRcDFXdVd4dz09

Webinar ID: 834 6407 5282

Passcode: 943027

WHAT : Filing of petition vs the Anti-Terrorism Law

© Scoop Media

