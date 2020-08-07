World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Security Council Condemns ‘Heinous And Cowardly’ Terrorist Attack In Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Friday, 7 August 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: UN News

Members of the UN Security Council have condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack at a prison complex in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday, that left at least 29 people – including civilians – dead.

Many more were wounded in the attack, the responsibility for which was claimed by the ISIL terrorist group.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security”, said the Security Council members in a statement on Wednesday.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”, they added.

According to local reports, during the evening of 3 August, attackers detonated car bombs outside the prison complex in Jalalabad, which is located about 150 kilometers east of the Afghan capital, Kabul, followed by hours-long clashes with security forces.

The attack came in the midst of a ceasefire announced by the Government and the Taliban for the Eid al-Adha festival.

Hold perpetrators accountable

In the statement, Council members also underscored the need to bring those perpetrating the attack, as well as its organizers, financiers and sponsors, to justice. They called on all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Afghan Government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

Save the Children: Urges For Children Hit By Beirut Blast To Be Reunited With Relatives

As stories emerge of children being separated from their parents after the explosion in Beirut, Save the Children is calling for the safety and wellbeing of children and their reunification with relatives to be a key part of the response. Jad Sakr, ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 