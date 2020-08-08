"Slow To No Internet" In Kashmir
On Wednesday, human rights advocates marked a grim anniversary: it has now been a full year since government authorities ordered an internet blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, and residents continue to suffer. Students struggle to learn. Journalists can't file their stories. Doctors can't get timely access to health information as COVID-19 continues to spread. This video, Throttling the Media in Jammu and Kashmir, explains why deliberately slowing down access to the internet, while ostensibly less extreme than a complete blackout, just as effectively strips people of their rights. WATCH NOW VIA ACCESS NOW