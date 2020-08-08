World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Software AG Partners With UGM, Indonesia's Leading Public University

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 7:31 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Software AG today announced that it is forming a strategic partnership with Universitas Gajah Mada (UGM), Indonesia's leading public University, to drive digitalization in the Indonesian Government Sector and upskill students.

There are two initial and concrete steps that are to be realized with this cooperation:

The first step is an educational webinar, open to all government officials on August 14. Both Software AG and UGM will share thought leadership on Digital Transformation in the Indonesian Government Sector. In the session, UGM will present their most recent findings including challenges in the digitalization efforts of the government bodies in Indonesia and recommend strategies for a fast start into a truly digitalized government. Meanwhile, Software AG will showcase highly relevant use cases from various government bodies in the US, UK, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

The second step is an Academic Partnership. Software AG through UGM will provide Market-oriented education, giving UGM graduates entering the job market an excellent head start, forming an integral and critical part of the digital transformation of the nation.

"A close collaboration between the private sector and academia is essential," said the Rector of UGM Prof Ir Panut Mulyono. "This is very much in line with our Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim's Independent Campus Policy where universities are encouraged to develop partnerships with world class companies.

With the upcoming webinar, we provide thought leadership, views and ideas for the government sector to digitally transform in a safe and sustainable way; and with the academic partnership we are upskilling our students to support this transformation with highly qualified workforce in the future," he continued.

Meanwhile, Anneliese Schulz, President of Software AG Asia Pacific Japan said, "This is an important partnership. What excites me the most is the opportunity to support upskilling local talent into world class tech professionals that will contribute to the development of the nation. And when we look into government digitalization efforts in Indonesia and elsewhere, integration is a key enabler to modernize and innovate. As the world leading integration technology provider, we can share proven use cases from various sectors as well as the key learnings from other government bodies worldwide that will benefit Indonesia greatly."

The Ministry of Administrative Reform measured the e-government maturity level over 616 government institutions in 2018 and concluded that majority of government institutions have been implementing e-services, particularly for its internal work. However, these e-services have a common problem: they are unintegrated, unsustainable, and have low use. An absence of integrated and holistic policy is the main cause of those problems which generated partial planning and strategies in implementing e-government. Before 2018, there was no guidance and standard to develop e-service. As a result, many government institutions in Indonesia developed e-services in partial way, even in the sake of innovation. *(quote from GovAsia https://tinyurl.com/yyvsn3k6)

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
