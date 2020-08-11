World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hawkes Bay Council Raises Its Glass To Digital Transformation

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 3:10 pm
Press Release: TechnologyOne

New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is embarking on a major digital transformation, future-proofing the Council and enabling more tech-savvy community services, following a five-year deal with Australasia’s leading enterprise Software as a Service provider, TechnologyOne.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council protects and manages the environment in one of the country’s leading primary production and wine-producing regions, with a population of 174,000. It is a new customer for TechnologyOne, whose enterprise software already powers more than 30 New Zealand local government authorities.

According to Jessica Ellerm, Corporate Services Group Manager at the Regional Council, the catalyst for change was running a legacy system last renewed in 2009, offering limited flexibility to grow as a platform and support decision-making.

“We realised our IT infrastructure built up over time needed streamlining and updating, and we wanted a reliable partner to help us simplify that back-end and give us a more integrated system.”

“We also needed to maintain compliance with complex government regulations, have better access to real-time information and work with the flexibility and resilience of operating an anytime, anywhere virtual platform,” added Mrs Ellerm.

“We selected TechnologyOne because of their proven OneCouncil solution and experience in local government in New Zealand. We also wanted a group of people we thought we could work with and trust.

“TechnologyOne will provide us with a modern enterprise-wide system, starting with our financial applications, to make compliance with complex government legislation much easier. This will give us better information to support decision-making,” Jessica said.

Stuart MacDonald, TechnologyOne Chief Operating Officer said his local team’s ability to deliver under pressure, was demonstrated during Stage 4 COVID-19 lockdown, when NZ’s Queenstown Lakes District Council also went live with their strategic asset management model almost entirely remotely.

“Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is as passionate about digital transformation as we are, and we’re pleased to see another organisation in New Zealand choose a best of breed solution developed in this part of the world,” he said.

“With implementation starting as early as later this year, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will adopt TechnologyOne’s OneCouncil SaaS solution and replace a series of legacy applications underpinning the Council’s finances, budgeting, procurement operations and revenue and ratings, as well as HR and payroll,” he said.

In March, TechnologyOne launched a package of free tools for customers designed to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis. The “Together As One” package has received wide praise. In particular, the analytics have proved popular, with more than 20 customers taking up the package including notably, several local government entities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TechnologyOne on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

United Nations: ‘Immediate Humanitarian Assistance’ To Support Beirut

The response to Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut requires global support in order to “surmount the devastating impact” of the crisis facing the Lebanese people, the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the country said on Thursday. More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 