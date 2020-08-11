World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

JCB And Agribank To Issue JCB Ultimate Credit And Debit Cards

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 5:01 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Hanoi & Tokyo, Aug 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam, and JCB International Co, Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of Agribank JCB Ultimate Credit and Debit Cards today.

Ultimate Credit Card is the highest line of JCB for individual customers in Vietnam with special promotion and premium privileges. Agribank JCB Ultimate Card holders will enjoy global travel insurance, one special and complimentary dish at selected high-end Japanese restaurants in Vietnam, up to 100% off green fee at 10 luxury golf courses and one free stay at FLC Golf Resorts group and free access to over 70 international airport lounges in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, China, United Kingdom and Hawaii.

Agribank JCB Debit Card is also launched at the same time with very attractive card design, the lucky cat symbol from Japan. The cardholders also enjoy various benefits such as withdrawal insurance at ATM, special discounts at more than 100 high-end restaurants, free access to JCB Plaza overseas customer service centers.

Furthermore, the holders of Agribank JCB Card can access JCB acceptance network globally with about 34 million merchants and over a million ATMs in the world, enjoy special privileges at selected merchants and customer service at JCB Plaza around the world.

About Agribank

Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) is the only 100% state-owned commercial bank in Vietnam. Throughout its development, Agribank has always been the largest bank in Vietnam in terms of total assets, operating network and customer base.

Throughout 32 years of development, Agribank has always affirmed its position and role as one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. For many consecutive years, Agribank has been in the Top 10 largest enterprises in Vietnam and won many awards from international organizations.

Agribank is currently focusing on effectively implementing the Business Strategy for the 2016-2020 period, with a vision to 2030, successfully implementing the phase two restructuring associated with the task of speeding up the implementation of the Agribank equitization plan under the Prime Minister's Decision, maintaining its leading position in the agricultural and rural financial market, making positive contributions to promoting socio-economic development of the country. www.agribank.com.vn/en/ve-agribank.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers.

As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

