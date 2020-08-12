World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sirte’s Mines: Suspended Killing

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:17 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

Repeated explosions from mines planted in and around two of the most populous cities in Libya, Tripoli and Sirte, pose a serious risk for residents, warns the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor.

In a brief report, Euro-Med Monitor highlighted the influence of the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner and the allied forces under the command of Lieutenant Khalifa Haftar. The group has planted a significant number of landmines in nearby Sirte and the roads leading into and out from the south and west. Even after active fighting has died down, the mines cause ongoing injuries and deaths among unsuspecting residents.

Over the past few months, these explosions have killed or injured about 160 persons, including mine-clearance workers, found Euro-Med Monitor. The think tank documented various types of landmines in use. Some explode when pressure is exerted on their wires, such as by travelers’ feet (commonly called “anti-personnel” mines). Others work as a catalyst when they come into contact with more dangerous explosives. A third type are known as anti-tank mines. All of the mines are linked to electrical timing devices, allowing them to be triggered at the desired time.

And they all cause death or permanent, catastrophic disabilities. Since April 2019, two parties in Libya have fought over governance of the country. The internationally recognized party is the Government of National Accord, whose forces are led by Fayiz Al-Srraj. The other party includes both Libyans and mercenaries from countries such as Sudan, Russia and Chad. Sirte has been afflicted by mines and bombs for more than four years. In 2016, before it withdrew, the Islamic State (also called Daesh) planted hundreds of mines in the houses and on the roads of the city.

This was part of a military operation known as The Battle of Sirte, waged between Daesh and the Libya Shield Force, another armed militia. The Euro-Med report documented eyewitness’ statements about the mines in Sirte. Ahmed Ibrahim—a pseudonym, because he was afraid to give his real name—said, “We found a lot of mines inside the city, and I warned all the residents that both Naher Road in the west and Wadi Jaref Road in the south are mined.

So is al-Rawagha Road, between Siret and Jufra districts.” Libya is among the countries with the most weapons stored while unmonitored. The stockpile is estimated at 150,000 to 200,000 tons, according to the United Nations.

Euro-Med Monitor reminds governments that international law, several U.N. conventions and accepted legal principles proscribe the planting of military mines and consider it a crime, requiring accountability. Euro-Med also points to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (also called the Ottawa Convention of 1997).

The convention prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines and calls for their destruction, whether stored or planted. The think tank calls on Libya to officially accede to the Ottawa convention of 1997. It also calls upon the United Nations to open an international investigation into the use of landmines in Libya.

All perpetrators, including governments and militias, should be held criminally accountable. Finally, Euro-Med demands that the warring parties revel the location of mines, allowing them to be cleared as soon as possible. The establishment of a s fund to support the clearing and demining of the areas most affected would go a long way toward allowing the restoration of calm, along with compensation of victims.

Report in English will be available soon. 
Report in Arabic, HERE.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

United Nations: ‘Immediate Humanitarian Assistance’ To Support Beirut

The response to Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut requires global support in order to “surmount the devastating impact” of the crisis facing the Lebanese people, the UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the country said on Thursday. More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 