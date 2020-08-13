Long Live The Heroes And Martyrs Of The Karen Revolution

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) joins the Karen people in commemorating the 70th year of Karen Martyr’s Day. On this significant occasion, we remember Saw Ba U Gyi, founder of the Karen National Union, and all Karen heroes and martyrs who devoted their life to the struggle for freedom.

In last year’s commemoration, three activists were jailed for unlawful gathering, and another three were sued for protesting the arrest of the former. This year, the police are threatening to sue those who will attend the commemoration in central Yangon this time citing COVID-19 regulations which bans mass gatherings. The Myanmar military government has consistently attempted to deny recognition to these commemorations by deliberately banning actions and criminalizing those who dare honor the revolutionaries.

We pay our respects and give our highest honor to the people and leaders of the KNU who have given their life in service of the struggle for freedom – in the armed struggle, the peace negotiations, or the mass movement. We also join in their call for justice for the death of Naw Mu Naw, Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, and all the Karen killed with impunity.

Let us all stand with the Karen people in their quest for just and lasting peace, and stand with them as they continue the fight for self-determination and national liberation.

© Scoop Media

