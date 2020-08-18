Brightspace To Integrate With Microsoft Teams

D2L Enhancing Online Learning Through Collaboration

Melbourne, Australia (August 18, 2020) As ongoing COVID-19 restrictions push education and training online, global learning technology leader D2L is enhancing the collaboration abilities of its Brightspace learning management system through a deeper integration with Microsoft Teams.

This integration will enable even greater engagement for those working or learning remotely by bringing people together as colleagues and co-learners. Brightspace users with a Microsoft Teams license will be able to seamlessly transition between both tools with the Microsoft Teams - Course Connector.

User enrollments will be automatically synchronised between the two platforms. Brightspace users will also soon be able to create private channels for course sections and link back to their course homepage through a tab in Microsoft Teams.

Tony Maguire, Regional Director Australia and New Zealand at D2L, said the integration will bring together all the tools and functionality remote learners and educators need in one unified platform which reduces complexity, improves collaboration, and enhances learning outcomes.

“Learner engagement and social connectedness are critical factors in student success,” Maguire said. “Recent events have re-enforced the importance of social context in learning, so collaboration, discussion, and teamwork are just as relevant in primary and secondary school as in vocational and higher education settings. Through this integration with Microsoft Teams, we will be providing remote learners with all the tools they need to feel connected, supported, and successful despite being physically distant.”

