World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Warning Of Tragic ‘Covid Generation’ - Millions Of Children Hit As Education Faces $150b Of Cuts

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

A group of 275 former world leaders, economists and educationalists have called on G20 nations and other countries to take action to prevent the global health crisis creating a ‘COVID generation’ - tens of millions of children with no hope of an education.

The leaders - including many presidents and prime ministers - say urgent measures are now required and as country lockdowns come to an end, an immediate priority is the fate of 30 million children who, according to a UNESCO report, may never return to school.

In a letter to G20 heads, national governments and global financial institutions, the former leaders also warn that the world’s poorest children have been locked out of learning, denied internet access and, with the loss of free school meals - once a lifeline for 300 million boys and girls - hunger is growing.

The letter states: "We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life."

Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the children, said: "COVID-19 is a global public health crisis that has left the world facing an unprecedented education emergency. That emergency threatens to rob millions of children of their right to education, exacerbating inequalities linked to wealth and gender - and trapping entire countries in a downward spiral of slow growth, rising poverty, and shrinking opportunity. Governments should be investing in learning, instead we’re facing unparalleled budget cuts. The international community is sleepwalking into an avoidable education disaster that will scar an entire generation."

Leaders are also urging the G20 to ramp up funding and ‘rebuild education better’, stating: "The World Bank now estimates that over the next year overall education spending in low and middle-income countries could be $100-150 billion lower than previously planned."

Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General, Graca Machel, Helen Clark former New Zealand Prime Minister and Gordon Brown former United Kingdom Prime Minister and UN Global Education Envoy said: "We call on the G20, the IMF, World Bank and regional development banks and all countries to recognise the scale of the crisis and support three emergency initiatives.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

South Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Raises The Urgency Of Structural Reforms

South Africa responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sharp drop in activity adds to long-standing challenges and raises the urgency of structural reforms, according to a new OECD report released today. In the latest Economic Survey of South Africa ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 