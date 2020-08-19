World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iranian Top Cleric Ayatollah Taskhiri Passes Away

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 10:54 pm
Press Release: Tahir Nawaz

Senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri aged 76 passed away in Tehran.

Late Ayatollah Taskhiri served in different political and religious positions among the most important are: member of Assembly of Experts since 1998, advisor of the Supreme Leader in Muslim world affairs, international deputy of the Supreme Leader bureau since 1990, president of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization since its foundation in 1994-2001, secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

Top cleric also served as the president of the Supreme Council at World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought following years of directing the major Islamic unity body in Iran.

Latev Ayatollah Tashkiri was born in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf, studied his primary and high school years in Iraq. He was student to prominent Shia scholars in seminary and also studied Arab Literature in Najaf Fiq’h University.

Late Ayatollah Takshiri was among activists against Iraqi former dictator Ba’ath regime.

The late scholar also studied in Iran’s Qom Seminary meanwhile teaching seminary and literature courses in some universities across the country.

Following the victory of Islamic Revolution he allocated his full time for cultural and Islamic advancement activities both in Iran and abroad.

He has taught in Tehran’s Imam Sadiq University, Tarbiat Modarres University and was also a member of the Fiq’h committee of Islamic Development Bank.

About the Writer: Tahir Nawaz is Senior Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global Muslims. Tahir is also Adjunct Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and actively involved in the interfaith communities and current member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

