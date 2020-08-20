World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee Calls On Bosnia And Herzegovina To Recognise Sexual Violence Survivors’ Rights

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: OHCHR

The UN women’s rights committee has found that survivors of sexual violence in armed conflict have been long neglected in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), and has called on the government to take immediate action to provide adequate social and economic support.

In the views adopted in its latest session regarding an individual complaint, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) concluded that conflict-related sexual violence investigations in the country had been ineffective and too slow, and there was insufficient compensation and support for victims in BiH.

The individual complaint, made by S.H., a Bosnian national of Croat ethnicity, argued that sexual violence survivors in BiH had long been living in poverty and without dignity.

S.H. lived with her husband in the municipality of Prijedor, a village occupied by Bosnian Serb forces. She was robbed by four armed men and raped by one of them when she was home alone in August 1995. S.H. reported the incident to the local police but she did not obtain a copy of the police report and no investigation was opened.

The rape caused S.H. physical and psychological harm, including a serious genital infection, for which she could not afford appropriate treatment and thus developed into cervical disease. She also suffered depression and a permanent change of personality. S.H has been living below the poverty line since she divorced in 2009.

S.H. only found out in 2008 that her initial case files had been disposed of 10 years after the offence. From 2009 to 2017, she wrote to different authorities to request that her case be reopened but without success. She then brought her complaint to CEDAW in 2017.

In 2019, the BiH authorities eventually recognized her status as a victim of conflict-related sexual violence and granted her a monthly disability pension of 130 marka (€66.47).

“S.H.’s pension is not commensurate with what she suffered. This included severe physical harm impacting her sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as the psychological harm and material damages she endured for more than 25 years after the incident,” said Nahla Haidar, a CEDAW member.

“The case reflects the situation of many victims of conflict-related sexual violence whose cases are not investigated in a timely and effective manner, and who do not receive any compensation,” Haidar added. The Committee urged the BiH government to take measures to ensure that S.H.’s case is investigated promptly, impartially and effectively, and to compensate her adequately for the material and moral damage she has suffered.

During the war in Bosnia between 1992 and 1995, some 12,000 to 50,000 girls and women were raped by armed forces, according to various estimates. UN research conducted in 2017 into the socio-economic obstacles faced by survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina showed that 62% of survivors were unemployed, 64% had no social support, and more than a half of them lived under poverty line.

Among its recommendations, the Committee urges the BiH government, which is undergoing post-conflict transitional justice processes, to ensure that survivors of wartime sexual violence have full access to national remedies, effective relief and reparations on a basis of equality before the law.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 