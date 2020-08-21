South Africans Living In UK, Australia, USA, New Zealand, Germany & Canada Called On To Aid Country

A ‘Solidarity Walk’ has been launched internationally to aid South Africa economically as it faces the Covid-19 crisis. Organisers from the country’s business community are hoping to attract support from expatriate South Africans living in UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

This fundraising initiative launched on the 18th of July, former President Nelson Mandela’s birthday, is aimed at South Africans at home and particularly all over the world.

Sharon Constancon, Chair of the South African Chamber of Commerce in London, said: “To all those expatriate South Africans who have never lost touch with the land of their birth and love South Africa, my message is: ‘The country needs you now as never before, and with this corruption free, ring-fenced project, your money will help to carry South Africa through the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. South Africa needs you’.”

Most popular destinations for South African émigrés are: Australia 26%, United Kingdom 25%, United States 13.4%, New Zealand 9.5%, Germany 6%, Samoa 4.4%, United Arab Emirates 4.2%, Cuba 4%, Canada 3% and China 2%.

South African celebrities join forces for the #SolidarityWalk initiative - Lucas Radebe, Karen Zoid, Andre Snyman, PJ Powers are collaborating to raise funds for the Solidarity Fund.

The South African Chamber in the UK has brought together some of South Africa’s well-loved celebrities for a global Solidarity Walk. The Solidarity Walk aims to unite South Africans diaspora and friends of the country to show support for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The SA Chamber also aims to raise awareness and donations for the Solidarity Fund.

#SolidarityWalk is a symbol of unity encouraging businesses, groups and individuals around the world to support the Solidarity Fund in strengthening critical prevention, detection, care and support activities for those impacted by the pandemic in South Africa.

The initiative brings together business leaders, celebrities, and accomplished sports stars. Some of the celebrity ambassadors who will be joining the Solidarity Walk include football icon Lucas Radebe and rugby legend Andre Snyman, with additional exciting personalities being included to the list.

Lucas Radebe, Leeds United FC and Bafana Bafana Football Legend, said, “The SA Chamber’s Solidarity Walk is a great way to show support for the Solidarity Fund. I will be walking in solidarity with the South African diaspora and friends of our nation who want to recognise the work of those helping the country overcome the pandemic.”

Andre Snyman, the veteran Springbok player said, “Supporting initiatives that contribute to the Solidarity Fund has never been so important. We all have a role to play, the pandemic has left so many families destitute with little or no source of income, making the role of initiatives such as the Solidarity Walk even more crucial.”

Music legend PJ Powers aka Thandeka, endorsed the efforts by the SA Chamber to support the Solidarity Fund. “We as South Africans will overcome what we are going through right now. We need to celebrate our diversity and we need to form a strong bond for solidarity – that is so sorely needed in South Africa at the moment. We shall overcome!” said Powers.

“Queen of Rock”, talk show host and The Voice judge Karen Zoid added, “I am proud and happy to be part of this campaign to raise funds for those most in need of food, health and wellbeing. Just in the music and entertainment industry alone the immediate impact and loss of income has been huge. The only way to get through this, is together.”

The Solidarity Walk is a virtual challenge for people to join and collectively cover 2414 miles / 3885 km. This is the furthest distance across the country, clocking kilometres from Cape Town to Beitbridge and back again! The total distance will be displayed on the SA Chamber website along with a moving map to show current progress in miles. Another counter will show the total funds raised with all donations going directly to the Solidarity Fund.

Sharon Constançon, Chair of the SA Chamber warmly welcomed the high-profile support, saying: “We are excited to partner with well-loved personalities from SA and abroad for the Solidarity Walk. We believe that our celebrity ambassadors will inspire people to register to complete their chosen mileage on foot in any way they choose from 29 to 31 August.”

This fun challenge offers South Africans, citizens in the diaspora and friends of the nation, the opportunity to get involved in social groups, families or individually at home. Participants are reminded to check local public health guidelines when planning their activity.

Individuals and businesses will be recognised with e-certificates by the respected business network that promotes bi-lateral trade between South Africa and the UK, being awarded for those who participate in the one-off global event.

To truly make a difference to South Africans, register your participation for the walk today: https://southafricanchamber.co.uk/event/events.php?eid=586

EVENT DETAILS

Date : Any one or more days from 29th to 31st August 2020

Time : At any time that suits you, within the 3 days

Place : Wherever you wish to exercise – close to home, a park, your garden, one of the suggested routes – wherever it is easy to access and safe

With whom : Alone, with your family, with friends, with a social group formed for the event

Cost : £1.50 (approx. R35) to register – optional refund from final donation

Donation : Any amount, see website below for instructions

Sponsorship : Raising money at an amount per mile walked, encourages you to walk further

Activity : As long as you are moving on foot you can join – walking, running, hiking, pushing a pram, walking the dog; you and your family’s steps count too.

Social Media : Twitter: @SAChamberUK #SolidarityWalk

: Facebook: @SouthAfricanChamberUK #SolidarityWalk

: Instagram: @SAChamberUK #SolidarityWalk

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-african-chamber-of-commerce-uk/ #SolidarityWalk

For more info : www.southafricanchamber.co.uk

