World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dream Data Deal; Streaming Joy For Thousands Of Fijians

Saturday, 22 August 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

The Consumer Council of Fiji has applauded Digicel Fiji for the new Dream Data Deal and has called for other network service providers to follow suit.

Council Chief Executive Ms. Seema Shandil says that the Dream Data Deal by Digicel Fiji is a huge step towards making internet affordable for all Fijians consumers. “The Internet is clearly having a profound impact on the way we live and work in the New Normal and the Council believes that the Fijian people are ready and confident for a digital future” said Ms. Shandil.

“Initiatives such as this will ensure that every Fijian is able to subscribe to data plans and not fork out exorbitant amounts of their hard-earned money”

Digicel Fiji must also be commended for its transparency in data costs and no Out-of-Bundle data costs. “We have noted that previously consumers were charged preposterous amounts if their data plans lapsed however, Digicel Fiji has heard the plight of its customers and are ensuring that consumers do not get hit with ridiculous charges once their data plan expires” said Ms. Shandil.

Network service providers have been reminded to ensure that consumers are not victims of shoddy practices and are able to fully realize the benefits from the data plans being made available. The Council has noticed an increase in the intensity of competition between the internet service providers and it is benefitting consumers. However, we continue to urge consumers to read carefully and understand the terms and conditions; and call internet service providers to ensure information is clear and all disclosures are provided to consumers.

Consumers are urged to contact the Council on toll free number 155 or email complaints@consumersfiji.org if they have any issues with their network service providers.

Alternatively, consumers can lodge a complaint using the Consumer Council of Fiji Mobile App.

Ms Seema Shandil

Chief Executive Officer

Consumer Council of Fiji

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 