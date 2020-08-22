World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Heartwarming Moment Zookeeper Receives First Adorable Cuddles From Tiny Koala Joey

Saturday, 22 August 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

Liz with Maddie

Symbio Wildlife Park, South of Sydney, have just released the most adorable video to their popular Facebook page showing the heartwarming moment when Zookeeper 'Liz' received the first cuddles from a tiny Koala joey named Maddie.

Born earlier in the year as part of the wildlife parks highly successful Koala conservation breeding program, Maddie is set to play an extremely vital role in helping educate tens of thousands of School Children and hundreds of thousands of visitors through the education programs each and every year.

After the recent devastation from the bush fires affecting much of the Koalas wild habitat across Australia, now more than ever the importance of educating people of all ages around their plight is so important in securing a bright future for Australia's favourite marsupial.

Now at 8 months old, Maddie is slowly becoming less reliant on her Mother, so it was time to start the first day of Koala School with handling being first on the agenda.

Over the coming months Maddie will continue to get more and more confident, and when the time comes and COVID Restrictions finally ease, Schools groups return and presentations recommence, She will be ready to start her very important role in education, with her favourite Zookeeper by her side for every step of the journey.

CLICK HERE to Download 4K Video

Symbio Wildlife Park is open to the public 364 days a year and has advanced measures in place as part of their COVID Safe Plan. Visit: www.symbiozoo.com.au for more information regarding visiting.

Video Filmed & Edited by Kevin Fallon | Symbio Wildlife Park

Terms of use: All uses on Facebook MUST have the @Symbio Wildlife Park Facebook page tagged into the main caption of post. All uses of this video online MUST have a hyperlink to Symbio Willdlife Park's Facebook page in the main text body of the story. If used in TV broadcasting, then credit as to the source of the footage must be Symbio Wildlife Park, Sydney, Australia.

