Heartwarming Moment Zookeeper Receives First Adorable Cuddles From Tiny Koala Joey

Liz with Maddie

Symbio Wildlife Park, South of Sydney, have just released the most adorable video to their popular Facebook page showing the heartwarming moment when Zookeeper 'Liz' received the first cuddles from a tiny Koala joey named Maddie.

Born earlier in the year as part of the wildlife parks highly successful Koala conservation breeding program, Maddie is set to play an extremely vital role in helping educate tens of thousands of School Children and hundreds of thousands of visitors through the education programs each and every year.

After the recent devastation from the bush fires affecting much of the Koalas wild habitat across Australia, now more than ever the importance of educating people of all ages around their plight is so important in securing a bright future for Australia's favourite marsupial.

Now at 8 months old, Maddie is slowly becoming less reliant on her Mother, so it was time to start the first day of Koala School with handling being first on the agenda.

Over the coming months Maddie will continue to get more and more confident, and when the time comes and COVID Restrictions finally ease, Schools groups return and presentations recommence, She will be ready to start her very important role in education, with her favourite Zookeeper by her side for every step of the journey.

Symbio Wildlife Park is open to the public 364 days a year and has advanced measures in place as part of their COVID Safe Plan. Visit: www.symbiozoo.com.au for more information regarding visiting.

Video Filmed & Edited by Kevin Fallon | Symbio Wildlife Park

