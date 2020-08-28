Global Demonstrations Against China’s Genocide Of Uyghurs And Other Turkic Peoples In East Turkistan

ETNAM rallies outside the White House on Aug 14 to urge the US to take action to stop the oppression of the Uighurs and other Turkic peoples | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Friday, Aug 28: Global Demonstrations Against China’s Genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic Peoples in East Turkistan

Protest Locations: UN/NYC; US State Department/DC; UN/Tokyo; Paris; Parliament/Adelaide; Edmonton; Chinese Consulate/Frankfort

NEW YORK; WASHINGTON; TOKYO; PARIS; ADELAIDE; EDMONTON; FRANKFORT: The East Turkistan Government in Exile and its affiliates across the globe will be holding peaceful demonstrations and rallies to protest China’s brutal campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan.

We are calling on the international community to formally recognize China’s atrocities in East Turkistan as genocide, while also calling on them to recognize East Turkistan as an Occupied Country.

We are urging governments across the world to take action and free East Turkistan and its people.

Demonstrations will be held at the following locations

New York City-USA

LOCATION: Wall of Isiah – Ralph Bunche Park (across from UN HQ)

E. 43rd St & United Nations Plaza, New York, NY 100017

TIME: 11:00AM – 1:00 PM EST

Washington, DC – USA

LOCATION: Relocated to in front of the US State Department (21st St NW & C St NW) due to the closure of all areas around the White House.

TIME: 12:00PM – 2PM EST

Tokyo- JAPAN

LOCATION: United Nations Information Centre – Tokyo

5 Chome-53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo

TIME: 16:00 – 17:00 (Tokyo Time)

Paris – FRANCE

LOCATION: Au Peres de l’Assemblee Nationale

Metro Lignes, 8, 13, RER C

TIME: 08:30 – 10:00 (Paris Time)

Adelaide – AUSTRALIA

LOCATION: Parliament House, North Terrace, Adelaide | SA5000 Australia

TIME: 10:00 AM – 11:30AM (Adelaide Time)

Edmonton- CANADA

LOCATION: Alberta Legislature Building

10800 97 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB TDK2B6, Canada

TIME: 2:00PM – 4:00PM (Edmonton Time)

Frankfurt – GERMANY

LOCATION: Chinese Consulate – Frankfurt

Kennedyalle 61, 60596 Frankfurt am Main

TIME: 3:00PM – 5:00PM (Frankfurt Time)

Address by Hon. PM Salih Hudayar at New York, USA

Address by Hon. Adam Turan, ETGE-Ambassador to Australia at Adelaide, Australia

Address by Hon. Vice President Abdulahat Nur, Edmonton – Canada

This protest is being led by the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) and the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM)

This movement is actively being supported by Central Tibetan Administration (Tibetan Government in Exile) & Falun Dafa Association (Falun Gong)

Protest against inaction & indifference of international community over China’s genocide and crimes against humanity in East Turkistan

Demand for UN and ALL Governments across the World to Recognize the Genocide and ACT to STOP it!

Demand for Chen Quanguo to step down and be put under trial for ‘crimes against humanity’

August 29, 2020 marks the 4th anniversary of Chen Quanguo succeeding to the position of Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang. He has been the architect of the mass genocide aimed at Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people in the East Turkestan region.

There has been no action taken against this perpetrator of ‘crimes against humanity’. He continues to carry out the tyrannical reign of suppressing people in the region with no consequences for his actions whatsoever.

Chen Quanguo is guilty of the following crimes committed against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people which should be investigated:

massacres;

mass internment camps;

torture;

disappearances;

forced birth control and sterilization;

forcible transfer of children from their families to Chinese state orphanages and boarding schools;

measures aimed at eliminating the use of the Uyghur and other Turkic languages in schools;

enhanced surveillance of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples significantly beyond that experienced by Han Chinese;

repressive measures against Islam; and,

organ harvesting.

This movement is being supported strongly by the Central Tibetan Administration and the Falun Dafa Association- both associations having been victims of Chen Quanguo & Xi Jinping’s monstrous plans of mass social engineering.

Chen Quanguo was earlier the Communist Party Secretary of Tibet Autonomous Region where he implemented a new security policy for Tibet in the form of “convenience police stations” and constant surveillance. His reign is Tibet also saw the killings, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, rapes, torture for the Tibetan people.

The protestors demand that Chen Quanguo and Xi Jinping be brought under trial under ‘crimes against humanity’ according to international laws and demand the freedom for East Turkestan from the Chinese Government.

The speakers will mention the importance of the ‘Never Again’ Vow after the Nuremberg Trials.

To arrange an interview or for information please email contact@east-turkistan.net or contact Maria Sliwa, maria@msliwa.com, 202-750-1684

Please also send an email in order to attend the press event on August 28th in New York or Adelaide. It will also be live-streamed on the social media pages of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement: https://twitter.com/ETAwakening | https://www.facebook.com/ETAwakening/ East Turkistan Government in Exile (English): https://twitter.com/ETExileGov

History of East Turkistan:

East Turkistan has been an independent nation at various points in history. The last time it was independent was from 1944 – 1949 when it was known as the East Turkistan Republic. Communist China invaded East Turkistan in late 1949 with the support of Stalin and the Soviet Union. It is a resource-rich region and has in recent years formed a key part of the new Chinese Belt and Road trade route. The Chinese Government has explicitly stated that one of its key National Defence aims it to prevent “the creation of East Turkistan”.

Web page for Press Release: https://east-turkistan.net/global-demonstrations-against-chinas-genocide-of-uyghurs-and-other-turkic-peoples-in-east-turkistan/

© Scoop Media

