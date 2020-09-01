World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FILMART Online Attracts 7,000 International Buyers

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Multifunctional online platform runs until late September

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART Online) concluded successfully on 29 August. The four-day virtual content marketplace, where some 2,100 film and television productions were released and promoted, attracted nearly 7,000 international buyers from 73 countries and regions. More than 2,000 online business matching meetings were arranged, illustrating strong demand for entertainment content globally and confidence in the prospects for the industry.

The Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART Online) concluded successfully on 29 August. The four-day virtual content marketplace attracted nearly 7,000 international buyers, with more than 2,000 online business matching meetings arranged. Various functions of the FILMART Online platform will remain available until 30 September.
Twenty-two online conferences and fringe events took place as part of FILMART Online, drawing more than 35,000 views in total. The photo above shows four speakers at the Digital Entertainment Summit 2020 discussing how the use of 5G, cloud and interactive entertainment technologies can bring a more immersive and personalised experience to the market.

More than 20 fringe events facilitate exchange

A total of 22 fringe events took place as part of FILMART Online, drawing more than 35,000 views in total. Among these events, six online conferences addressed the latest industry developments in areas such as streaming platforms and technologies for developing interactive entertainment content. Representatives from Japan, France, the Philippines, Finland and Taiwan introduced their quality productions and detailed local measures introduced in support of entertainment projects.

Multifunctional online platform continues until late September

Various functions of the FILMART Online platform will remain available until 30 September. Up to and including that date, exhibitors can continue to promote their productions and connect with buyers through the multifunctional online platform, while buyers can search for projects and enjoy online screenings, as well as viewing footage from the online conferences and seminars held as part of the event.

Website: http://www.hktdc.com/hkfilmart

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

