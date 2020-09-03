World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Myanmar/Bangladesh: Ensure All Rohingya Can Vote In 2020 Elections

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Fortify Rights

14 Rohingya-led refugee organizations call on the Union Election Commission for the right to vote

(COX’S BAZAR, September 3, 2020)—The Government of Myanmar should ensure all voting-age Rohingya—including refugees in Bangladesh—have the right and opportunity to vote in the upcoming November elections, said Fortify Rights today.

Today, 14 Rohingya-led refugee organizations in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh published an open letter to the Union Election Commission (UEC) in Myanmar, urging it to “uphold the right of Rohingya refugees to vote and participate in the 2020 general election.”

"All Rohingya should have the right to vote. We had the right to vote in all the elections held in Myanmar since 2010,” said Shomima Bibi, Founder and Director of the Rohingya Women Education Initiative–a camp-based refugee organization supporting Rohingya women. “Like before, we should have freedom and enjoy nationality and citizenship in Myanmar."

In the open letter, the Rohingya Women Empowerment and Advocacy Network, Rohingya Student Network, Rohingya Youth for Legal Action, Voice of Rohingya, and others, urged the UEC Chair Hla Thein and the Myanmar Government to “reverse these decisions” to reject Rohingya candidates running for office.

“I should have a right to participate in the elections of Myanmar,” said another Rohingya, Sawyedollah from the Rohingya Student Network in Bangladesh. “I want to see my country without discrimination.”

The Government of Myanmar currently has access to multiple forms of documentation of Rohingya, including household lists dating back to the 1990s, National Verification Cards (NVCs), National Registration Cards, White Cards, White Card receipts, and other previous government-issued and U.N.-issued identity documents. In collaboration with international humanitarian organizations, the Government of Myanmar and the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangladesh could use these forms of documentation as well as alternative forms of evidence, such as testimonial evidence, to determine eligibility to vote in November’s election and as evidence to restore Rohingya citizenship, Fortify Rights said.

On July 2, the UEC announced that Myanmar nationals living abroad could cast advanced ballots in this year’s general election. The government also provided absentee voting in the 2010 and 2015 elections. Refugees elsewhere in the world have voted in home-country elections through voting stations in refugee camps and absentee ballots.

On August 25, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Southeast Asia echoed calls coming from the Rohingya community, saying in a statement that “national elections scheduled for November provide Myanmar the opportunity to restore political rights to the Rohingya.”

The Government of Myanmar has long denied Rohingya access to full citizenship rights, most recently through NVCs, which effectively identify Rohingya as foreigners. Furthermore, under Myanmar’s 1982 Citizenship Law, the government denies access to full citizenship for individuals who do not belong to certain “national” ethnic groups determined by the Government of Myanmar. The government relies on an arbitrary and disputed list of 135 recognized ethnic groups that excludes Rohingya.

The government should amend the 1982 Citizenship Law to bring it in line with international laws and standards and ensure equal access to full citizenship rights, regardless of ethnic identity, race, or religion. The law should provide for a single status of full citizenship as opposed to three and cease basing access to citizenship on ethnic categories, said Fortify Rights.

"Rohingya globally should have the right to vote and participate in their home country’s political life,” said Ismail Wolff, Regional Director of Fortify Rights. “The international community should reignite their moral imagination and call for refugees' right to vote–it is possible."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fortify Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

1t.org: US Businesses, Governments And Non-Profits Join Global Push For 1 Trillion Trees

Today, 26 forward-looking companies, cities, and organizations across the US announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires, as well as other adverse effects of climate change, by conserving, restoring, and growing more than 855 million trees. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 