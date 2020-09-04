World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Belarus: UN Committee Hails Role Of Women In Political Process And Protests

Friday, 4 September 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: OHCHR

Reports of violence against women in Belarus, including sexual abuse and rape, received by UN human rights experts, are deeply concerning, the UN women’s rights committee said on Thursday. The Committee also underlined how women voices are not marginal, but central in political processes.

In a statement, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said it stood with women who have bravely defended their own and others’ human rights in Belarus.

“Women’s hand-holding in protest is a strong and vital symbol,” the Committee said. Several thousand of women, mostly dressed in white and waving flowers, marched through the center of Minsk on 29 August in the protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“It is widely recognized that the continuing fight for democracy in Belarus has a female face. Women are among some 6,700 protesters arrested by Belarusian police in the last few weeks,” the Committee continued.

Belarusian women have formed the “Women in White movement” and taken to the streets to protest against police brutality as well as the disputed presidential elections since early August. They waved flowers and flags to show their solidarity and demanded that their votes be correctly counted.

“Women have also shown incredible personal courage, including 73-year-old Nina Bahinskaya who fought fiercely against officials who tried to block her from waving a Belarusian national white-red-white flag during the protests,” said the Committee. “Belarusian journalist Alena Scharbinskaya was reportedly arrested and beaten inside a detention center in Minsk. Lilija Vlasava, a member of the Belarusian Coordination Council's Presidium, was arrested on 31 August.” it added.

“Women play a critical role in political processes across the world. Women’s voices are not marginal but central in calling for environmental rights, social inclusion and equal public participation,” the Committee stressed.

“Gender equality is critical in all States parties to the Convention. However, a lack of political will precludes women in Belarus and elsewhere from enjoying equality with men,” the Committee said.

The Committee emphasized that a free, democratic, participatory and inclusive election process that fully respects women’s rights and is free from flaws or coercion is crucial in any country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

1t.org: US Businesses, Governments And Non-Profits Join Global Push For 1 Trillion Trees

Today, 26 forward-looking companies, cities, and organizations across the US announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires, as well as other adverse effects of climate change, by conserving, restoring, and growing more than 855 million trees. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 