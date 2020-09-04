New Online Platform Is Key Resource For Green Recovery Measures, NDCs

A new online platform on sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 has been launched by the Government of Japan with support from UN Climate Change.

The new platform, called “Platform for Redesign 2020”, is a hub that collates countries’ climate and other environmental policies and actions that are planned and implemented in the context of recovery from COVID-19.

While the COVID crisis threatens to undermine global climate action, recovery from the pandemic is a historic opportunity to reshape economies in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and green the world’s economies to create a healthier, more sustainable world.

Prior to the launch, Japan’s Minister of the Environment, Mr. Shinjirō Koizumi said: “People around the world are struggling with serious consequences of both crises. Recovery efforts from the pandemic should therefore address the climate crisis at the same time.”

“This platform helps countries redesign their economic and social systems during this time of dual crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change,” he explained.

The “Platform for Redesign 2020” offers a dedicated source of knowledge and exchange for both governments and non-state stakeholders. It showcases information on policies and actions taken by national governments that contribute to a sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19.

The platform was launched as part of a Ministerial on-line meeting, which was chaired and opened by Minister Koizumi and by Ms. Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change. The opening was graced by inspiring messages by Mr. Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan and Mr. António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

The meeting was attended by 34 Ministers and 10 Vice-Ministers from across the globe.

Ms. Espinosa warmly thanked and congratulated the Government of Japan on the important and very practical platform, stating that a coordinated global recovery from COVID-19 that follows the Paris Agreement and the UN’s 2030 Agenda was needed.

The platform’s launch is timely given that countries will submit new or updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2020.

NDCs embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change and are central to the Paris Agreement. Each NDC reflects the country’s ambition, taking into account its domestic circumstances and capabilities and is updated every five years, starting in 2020.

Ms. Espinosa said: “Preventing the spread of infection has been the most effective approach to the pandemic. Preventing future emissions is the most effective approach to addressing climate change.”

“This must be a global collaborative effort. Multilateralism and collaboration have always and will always lead to success. Whether it’s repairing the ozone layer or defeating polio in Africa—the capacity of humanity for positive change is infinite,” Ms. Espinosa underlined.

The launch of the platform, as well as the Ministerial Meeting also serve to build momentum towards the annual Climate Change Conference, COP26, which has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

Minister Koizumi said: “This meeting serves as an important stepping stone towards COP26 and will contribute to the success of COP26 by stimulating climate dialogue. Outcomes from this meeting will be transmitted to the world through various meetings with appropriate timing.”

“The Platform for Redesign will be used as an important site for information and experience sharing,” he added.

To view the platform, see here.

© Scoop Media

