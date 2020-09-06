World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Office Highlights Fabricated Information In Relation To Algeria

Sunday, 6 September 2020, 7:21 am
Press Release: OHCHR

An article published in French, Arabic and English by the Algérie Presse Service (APS) on Tuesday 1 September claimed that a body called “The Geneva Office of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal” (‘le Bureau des Contentieux de l’ONU à Genève’) had rejected a complaint by a group of Algerian political activists “24 hours after being submitted and examined by the office's legal officers.”

The article listed reasons why the complaint had been summarily dismissed, and quoted an interview it said had been broadcast two days earlier on Radio Monte Carlo by an individual purportedly called Issam Al Muhammadi whom APS described as the Secretary of the tribunal. The Algerian news agency article contained a large photograph of a UN meeting room in Geneva, complete with UN logo, apparently aiming to lend credibility to the story.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville on Friday made it clear the article was incorrect.

“The information contained in the article – which has been widely picked up by other media in Algeria and elsewhere -- is a complete fabrication from start to finish,” he said. “No UN human rights body with this name exists* and we have been unable to identify any relevant UN staff member or independent UN human rights expert named Issam Al Muhammadi.”

While there are a number of human right bodies that do receive and examine complaints of this type, none of them conduct an expedited 24-hour procedure.

“We request that the Algérie Presse Service and Radio Monte Carlo – if indeed it was the original source of the story – withdraw this false information and make it clear to their readers and listeners that the story was a total fabrication,” Colville said.

On Thursday, a second problematic story – from the opposite perspective – was published by an online media site called Algérie Part. This article correctly identified the APS article as false, but included lengthy quotes from an interview it claimed it had conducted with another UN Human Rights Office spokesperson. While the spokesperson had spoken briefly to a number of journalists, the quotes ascribed to her by Algérie Part are largely invented.

The UN Human Rights Office confirmed that Algerian citizens and activists have made complaints in recent weeks, and that the relevant human rights bodies would examine them in due course.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>


Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

1t.org: US Businesses, Governments And Non-Profits Join Global Push For 1 Trillion Trees

Today, 26 forward-looking companies, cities, and organizations across the US announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires, as well as other adverse effects of climate change, by conserving, restoring, and growing more than 855 million trees. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 