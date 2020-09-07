New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020.

Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call for Julian Assange's freedom”

We respectfully request, New Zealand stands as a moral agent on the world stage by making a clear Public Call for the immediate release of Julian Assange.

By making such a principled stand, New Zealand will be acting locally for a global cause; a rule of law order that ensures people's freedom and rights are respected.

The US extraditon case has been prosecuted despite many obvious breeches of due process Julian Assange and Wikileaks 's work has provided an insight into New Zealand's allies dirty and bloody wars.

For his and Wikileaks' effort toward informing the democracy, Assange is demonised by the UK-US led hegemony and many journalists from the mainstream media.

Assange is presently jailed at UK's Belmarsh high security prison, in solitary confinement awaiting an extradition hearing, the substantive arguments due 7 September 2020.

The US has made new filings with their latest superseding indictment, 24 June 2020.

What to do about the challenge of transnational corruption of the world?

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture speaks up for Julian Assange on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, 26 June 2019

“In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed.”

Sunlight and bravery

Press freedom and publishers rights to transmit are entangled and derive from the public's right to know.

A Call for Assange's freedom would be a major achievement as NZ is a partner within the Anglo-American alliance.

Many notable individuals, professionals, 'some journalists,' politicians, organisations and public demand Julian Assange's release from persecution.

Free Assange, free the power of a well informed democracy.

Wellington events Monday, 7 September

Parliament 12pm

UK High Commission 44 Hill St Wellington 2pm

© Scoop Media

