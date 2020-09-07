World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

Monday, 7 September 2020, 7:36 am
Press Release: Free Assange NZ

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020.

Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call for Julian Assange's freedom”

We respectfully request, New Zealand stands as a moral agent on the world stage by making a clear Public Call for the immediate release of Julian Assange.

By making such a principled stand, New Zealand will be acting locally for a global cause; a rule of law order that ensures people's freedom and rights are respected.

The US extraditon case has been prosecuted despite many obvious breeches of due process Julian Assange and Wikileaks 's work has provided an insight into New Zealand's allies dirty and bloody wars.

For his and Wikileaks' effort toward informing the democracy, Assange is demonised by the UK-US led hegemony and many journalists from the mainstream media.

Assange is presently jailed at UK's Belmarsh high security prison, in solitary confinement awaiting an extradition hearing, the substantive arguments due 7 September 2020.

The US has made new filings with their latest superseding indictment, 24 June 2020.

What to do about the challenge of transnational corruption of the world?

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture speaks up for Julian Assange on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, 26 June 2019

“In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed.”

Sunlight and bravery

Press freedom and publishers rights to transmit are entangled and derive from the public's right to know.

A Call for Assange's freedom would be a major achievement as NZ is a partner within the Anglo-American alliance.

Many notable individuals, professionals, 'some journalists,' politicians, organisations and public demand Julian Assange's release from persecution.

Free Assange, free the power of a well informed democracy.

Wellington events Monday, 7 September

  • Parliament 12pm
  • UK High Commission 44 Hill St Wellington 2pm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Free Assange NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>


Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 