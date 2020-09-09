World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

How Floodplains Clean The Water Of The Danube: New Project For The Danube Basin

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: WWF

How do floodplain areas along the Danube contribute to improving water quality, and how can diverse interests be taken into account in their transboundary management? These questions are being addressed by a consortium funded by the European Union in the IDES - Improving water quality in the Danube River and its Tributaries by Integrative Floodplain Management Based on Ecosystem Services Project under the leadership of Catholic University (Eichstaett-Ingolstadt, Germany).

Ecosystem services are the many and varied benefits to humans gifted by the natural environment and from healthy ecosystems. These ecosystems, functioning in healthy relationship, offer such things like natural pollination of crops, clean air, extreme weather mitigation such as drought and floods, human mental and physical well-being.

IDES aims to develop and implement a transnational integrative ecosystem service approach to improve water quality management and thus, generating win-win-situations for multifunctional floodplains instead of trade-offs. The IDES tool should enable the national key actors in water quality management to identify the most sustainable measures without neglecting the needs of other sectors. The innovative IDES tool will provide an ecosystem service assessment for floodplains that supports sustainable decision-making in floodplain management both in pilot areas and at the transnational level.

From its source to its mouth in the Black Sea, the Danube covers a distance of more than 2,800 kilometres, flows through ten countries, and gets its water from 20 different countries along the way. More than 80 million people live in the catchment area of the river, and - just like flora and fauna - are dependent on good water quality.

"The flow of nutrients in water does not stop at national borders. That is why it is our concern to jointly establish strategies for comprehensive water quality management with this international project. The floodplains along the Danube play a key role in this, as they are able to retain nutrients," explains Prof. Dr. Bernd Cyffka, head of the Floodplain Institute at Catholic University of Eichstaett-Ingolstadt.

Floodplains have many roles and tasks

Rivers and their floodplains have many roles and tasks: they serve as shipping routes and recreational areas, protection against floods, drinking water reservoirs, and as habitats for plants and animals.

"The aim of the IDES is to adopt a comprehensive perspective that takes this important aspect into consideration for the first time. The participating researchers are focusing on five pilot regions in Austria (Danube River), Romania (Braila Island), Serbia (Danube River), Slovenia (Mura River) and Hungary (Tisza River). We seek to develop an integrated concept for the management of floodplains in these regions in close collaboration with decision-makers. Diverse and mutual ecosystem services of floodplains will become more transparent and become the basis for future handling of such areas." – says the research assistant, Dr. Barbara Stammel.

During the two-and-a-half-year implementation period, the innovative actions will focus on the following:

  1. Analysis of the actual water quality situation of and its pressures on ecosystem services in the whole Danube Region by explicit geographical models, GIS analysis and literature review. Harmonisation of different approaches and joint development of the framework of an ecosystem service evaluation tool (IDES tool) on the basis of these enquiries.
  2. Stakeholder workshops in five pilot areas in Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia and Romania where innovative water quality management concepts will be elaborated and assessed by the newly developed IDES tool. The results and the experience on the implementation of the IDES tool will be summarised in the IDES Manual and transferred to key actors in the participating countries during national training courses.
  3. Joint development of a transnational strategy providing the operational pathway to integrate the ecosystem service approach in future water quality planning processes. Feedback from a transnational stakeholder workshop will help to fine-tune the IDES tool and strategy in the final phase and to foster its implementation.

Background:
IDES (Improving water quality in the Danube River and its Tributaries by Integrative Floodplain Management Based on Ecosystem Services) is co-funded by the European Union (ERDF, IPA). For more information about it, visit the project website: www.interreg-danube.eu/ides.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WWF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>


Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 