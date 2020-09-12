World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Fires At Greek Island Refugee Camp Destroy Last Remaining Shelters

Saturday, 12 September 2020, 7:41 am
Press Release: UN News

Fresh fires at a Greek island centre for thousands of refugees and migrants, have destroyed all remaining accommodation for those affected by the initial blaze on Tuesday evening.

In an alert on Friday, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that people of all ages have been left homeless in Lesbos after further fires on Wednesday and Thursday.

Why they started has not been determined.

“The latest fires have affected the adjacent fields next to Moria Registration and Identification Center (RIC) …destroying what remaining accommodation was still available,” said UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo.

She said that no casualties had been reported but that the fires have left 11,500 asylum seekers without adequate shelter and sleeping out in the open.

Sleeping in streets, fields, beaches

They include 2,200 women and 4,000 children who are now “in the streets, fields and beaches”, Ms. Mantoo said. “Among them, are vulnerable people, very young children, pregnant women and people with disabilities.”

Moria Reception and Identification Center (RIC) camp has long been home to far greater number of migrants and refugees than was ever intended.

Following Tuesday’s initial fire, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that over 12,600 migrants and refugees have been displaced and that 80 per cent of the facility - designed to house only around 3,000 - had been reduced to ash.

Some 400 unaccompanied children minors were among those left homeless, IOM said, before welcoming the European Commission’s decision to finance their transfer from the island.

Belgium, Norway offer help

Among the UN agencies responding to the emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that it was sending two emergency medical teams to the centre, following a request from the Greek authorities.

“We have one (team) from Belgium and another from Norway, they are planning to arrive tomorrow and Monday on the ground to help set up the health coordination cell to cover a range of health services people might need,” said WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib.

The UN agency is also preparing to send medical supplies to the affected area to supplement existing services that have been partially disrupted or damaged, Ms. Chaib added.

Tensions

In an appeal for solidarity for those left homeless by the fires, UNHCR on Friday urged “restraint” and for people to refrain “from actions or rhetoric that could heighten tensions”.

The UN agency also repeated its call for “long-term solutions” from the authorities and European Union for refugees and asylum seekers in Moria and other sites on the Greek islands.

UNHCR has frequently highlighted the need to address the situation and conditions for asylum seekers in the Aegean Islands, most of whom have travelled from Afghanistan (84 per cent), Iran (three per cent) and Somalia (two per cent).

“The incidents at Moria demonstrate the long-standing need to take action to improve living conditions, alleviate overcrowding, improve security, infrastructure and access to services in all five reception centres on the Greek islands,” it said in a statement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Oxfam: Pandemic Profits For Companies Soar By Billions More As Poorest Pay Price

Thirty-two of the world’s largest companies stand to see their profits jump by USD$109 billion more in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic lays bare an economic model that delivers profits for the wealthiest on the back of the poorest, according to ... More>>



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 