World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Belarus: UN Chief Deeply Concerned Over Use Of Force Against Peaceful Protesters

Saturday, 12 September 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: UN News

Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday expressed deep concern over the continued use of force against peaceful protestors in Belarus and detention of those exercising their legitimate democratic rights.

Investigate torture claims

In a statement, the UN chief also expressed concern over reports of intimidation against civil society groups, media workers and opposition figures, calling on authorities to refrain from the use of force against those engaging in peaceful assembly and to ensure that claims of torture and other mistreatment of detainees are fully investigated.

“The current crisis can only be resolved by the Belarusian people through a broad-based, inclusive dialogue, which should start immediately in the interest of stability,” he assured.

Trade unionists detained

Mr. Guterres’ statement follows a letter sent to President Alexander Lukashenko by International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Guy Ryder earlier in the week, who denounced the detention and arrest of six trade unionists taking part in the wave of peaceful protests that have swept the country in recent weeks, amid opposition claims of a rigged election in early August.

The ILO chief urged the President to release and drop charges against those detained, and “ensure full respect” for workers’ rights. “No one should be deprived of their freedom or be subject to penal sanctions for the mere fact of organizing or participating in a peaceful strike or protest,” he wrote.

Independent human rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council have also urged the government to end the violent crackdown, declaring that “torture cannot be justified for any reason”.

“There can be no justice without the State’s unequivocal commitment to accountability and redress for violations of human rights”, the experts added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Oxfam: Pandemic Profits For Companies Soar By Billions More As Poorest Pay Price

Thirty-two of the world’s largest companies stand to see their profits jump by USD$109 billion more in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic lays bare an economic model that delivers profits for the wealthiest on the back of the poorest, according to ... More>>



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 