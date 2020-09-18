CENTRESTAGE Virtual Runway Shows Begin Today

Interactive digital platform to launch designers' new collections

HONG KONG, Sept 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the CENTRESTAGE virtual runway shows premiere today (17 September) and run through to Saturday (19 September). Combining traditional fashion shows with computer-generated imagery, these unique runway shows feature the latest collections from more than 40 Hong Kong and Asian designers.

Fashion Hong Kong spotlights eight homegrown designers that have taken part in New York or London Fashion Week events organised by the HKTDC, including Mountain Yam (brand: 112 mountainyam), Angus Tsui (brand: ANGUS TSUI), Bettie Jiang (brand: Bettie Haute Couture), design duo Jessica Lau and Walter Kong (brand: BLIND by JW), Doris Kath Chan (brand: DorisKath), Glori Tsui (brand: METHODOLOGY), Sun Lam (brand: SUN=SEN) and Yeung Chin (brand: YEUNG CHIN).

The "Next in Cheongsam" runway show features the latest collections from two designer brands, SPARKLE by Karen Chan - Modern Cheongsam and THE SPARKLE COLLECTION - Modern Couture to showcase the aesthetic of old Hong Kong.

Entering its fifth year, CENTRESTAGE presents "A World of PHYGITAL" as its central theme in 2020. In view of the uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, CENTRESTAGE has set out to redefine the way fashion shows are presented by combining physical and digital elements. It has created a fashion extravaganza that enables brands to overcome geographical and time limitations to showcase their latest designs to buyers and fashionistas.

In addition to the virtual runway shows, the HKTDC has collaborated with Vogue Hong Kong to build a brand-new digital platform that introduces designers and their brands and collections. The CENTRESTAGE website has aggregated 240 brands from 23 countries and regions, including 130 new joiners such as Korean streetwear brand FlenoSeoul (under Gyeonggi Creative Fashion Studio Korea) and Taiwanese canvas craft brand Guang Fu Hao.

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "This year presents a very challenging time for economies and businesses around the world. Despite the disruptions brought by the pandemic, the fashion industry is still forging ahead. In response to the current situation, CENTRESTAGE has successfully transformed into a digital fashion platform with a series of virtual runway shows, showcasing the latest collections from Hong Kong and Asian brands to fashion lovers and media from around the world. I am pleased to see designers overcoming challenges by coming up with creative responses to the 'new normal', launching their collections on the HKTDC's online platform to gain exposure and expand their networks."

Fashion Hong Kong - "Space Odyssey"-themed opening fashion show

The opening show has a "Space Odyssey" theme, fusing various new designs with different virtual planets and eye-catching visual effects to take the audience on a creative journey. The audience can enjoy shopping discounts offered by the brands and also get the chance to win limited-edition items by joining an online giveaway campaign. The deadline for the giveaway is 11:59 pm today (17 September). More details can be found on the Fashion Hong Kong official Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/hktdcfashionhk/?hl=zh-hk

Following on from Fashion Hong Kong will be the "Next in Cheongsam" runway show featuring the latest collections from two designer brands: SPARKLE by Karen Chan - Modern Cheongsam and THE SPARKLE COLLECTION - Modern Couture. The former has invited Fung Yau-choi, a master of cheongsam sewing, which is listed as one of Hong Kong's items of intangible cultural heritage, to craft an original silk collection. The latter brand focuses on gown designs in an East-meets-West style. The show has also taken Neon Hong Kong as its stage design inspiration to illustrate the aesthetic and mood of old Hong Kong.

Other not-to-be-missed runway shows include "FASHIONALLY Collection #15" and two Designers' Collections Shows, "Taipei in Style" and "Hong Kong en Vogue", which will be premiered online on 18 and 19 September respectively.

Two-day countdown to the long-awaited YDC 2020 final

Another CENTRESTAGE highlight will be the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2020 Final on 19 September. Fourteen shortlisted candidates will compete for five awards this year, including a new category - the My Favourite Collection award. Members of the public can vote for their favourite collection among the YDC finalists to win a HK$2,000 e-Gift Coupon sponsored by Hysan Place. The voting deadline is midnight tomorrow (18 September).

Running from now until 30 September, the "CENTRESTAGE in Town" citywide campaign features fashion-related promotions partnering with fashion malls, restaurants, hotels and fashion-focused cultural landmarks in the city and featuring fashion showcases, workshop and shopping and dining offers. Members of the public are encouraged to join in to celebrate this iconic fashion event.

Websites

- CENTRESTAGE:

www.centrestage.com.hk

- Fashion Hong Kong:

www.fashionhongkong.com

- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designer's Contest (YDC):

www.fashionally.com

- YDC 2020 "My Favourite Collection" Lucky Draw:

https://vote.fashionally.com/en/index.php

- CENTRESTAGE in Town:

https://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/centrestageintown/index.php

Details of CENTRESTAGE 2020 Virtual Runway Shows

17-19 September, Thursday to Saturday

Note: All fashion shows will be premiered on the HKTDC CENTRESTAGE website www.centrestage.com.hk

17 September 2020 (Thursday)

Fashion Hong Kong

Time: 3pm (GMT +8)

Brands: 112 mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), ANGUS TSUI* (designer: Angus Tsui), Bettie Haute Couture* (designer: Bettie Jiang), BLIND By JW* (designer: Jessica Lau & Walter Kong), DorisKath (designer: Doris Kath Chan), METHODOLOGY (designer: Glori Tsui), SUN=SEN# (designer: Sun Lam), YEUNG CHIN* (designer: Yeung Chin)

Celebrity model: Omi Kwong, Hong Kong Open TV host

*2020 London Fashion Week AW2020 participants; #2020 New York Fashion Week FW2020 participant

Designers' Collection Show: Next in Cheongsam

Time: 3:15pm (GMT +8)

Brands: SPARKLE by Karen Chan - Modern Cheongsam (designer: Karen Chan),

THE SPARKLE COLLECTION - Modern Couture (designer: Karen Chan)

18 September 2020 (Friday)

FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #15

Time: 3pm (GMT +8)

Brands: ARTO. (designer: Arto Wong), Charlotte Ng Studio (designer: Charlotte Ng), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong), KEVIN HO (designer: Kevin Ho), Lapeewee (designer: Yannes Wong), REDEMPTIVE (designer: Wilson Choi), SFZ&SON (designer: Sonic Lam), Tak L. (designer: Tak Lee), YMDH (designer: Jason Lee)

Designers' Collections Show: Taipei in Style

Time: 3:15pm (GMT +8)

Brands: CHENG PAI CHENG (designer: Cheng Pai-cheng), CHERNG (designer: Cherng-Hann Lee), MARQUESS & HOMA (designer: Homa Hou), Ysanne (designer: Mei Chu Wang)

19 September 2020 (Saturday)

Designers' Collection Show: Hong Kong en Vogue

Time: 3pm (GMT +8)

Brands: Mary Yu (designer: Mary Yu), ALPS Annie Ling (designer: Annie Ling), Ejj Jewellery (designer: Elaine Shiu), JUNW Natural (designer: Jun Wong), Oplus2 (designer: Otto Tang), Syra J. (designer: Jocelynn Chu)

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2020

Time: 8:45pm (GMT +8)

*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the CENTRESTAGE since 2019 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design. Website: www.creathek.gov.hk.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

