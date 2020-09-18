Statement On The Abraham Accords - Peace Treaties Between Israel, UAE, And The Kingdom Of Bahrain

The Zionist Federation of New Zealand welcomes the historic Abraham Accords - the peace treaties signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Rob Berg, President of the ZFNZ said, “It is an incredible moment and a significant leap forward for peace in the Middle East and towards closer ties between Muslims and Jews. It is truly historic and a credit to all those involved in taking this brave step. Seeing leaders from Israel, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Bahrain together, under the coordinated effort of the USA, signing treaties for peace and the normalisation of the ties between their countries is the culmination of many years of Israel working towards peace with its neighbours.”

The historic declaration of peace by the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain is a further sign of the end of the movement to boycott Israel and the acceptance of Jews as the indigenous people of the land of Israel. The ZFNZ welcomes this important move towards peace, one we hope will be followed by many other Arab countries.

