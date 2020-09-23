World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'Resilience And Pride': Survival Announces Winners Of 2021 Calendar Photo Competition

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 7:24 am
Press Release: Survival International

Cover of Survival’s Calendar 2021. Očeti Šakówiŋ, Standing Rock, USA, 2016 © Tomás Karmelo Amaya/Survival.

Survival International, the global movement for tribal peoples, is delighted to announce the winning entries for its 2021 calendar photo competition.

Open to amateurs and professionals alike, the competition called for entries on the theme of “Resilience and Pride.” It aims to celebrate photography as a powerful medium for raising awareness of tribal peoples.

The winning image is by Yoeme, A:shiwi, and Rarámuri photographer Tomas Karmelo Amaya, depicting matriarchs from various backgrounds and tribal affiliations gathering in a tipi for a women’s meeting. The photo was taken at the resistance camp against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, on the ancestral homelands of the Oceti Sakowiŋ.

Another winning image that represents the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline was taken by Josue Rivas (Mexica and Otomi).

Survival Calendar 2021. Altai Kazakh, Mongolia, 2018. © Hannah Reyes Morales

The competition winners are:

Tomas Karmelo Amaya*
Josue Rivas *
Kiliii Yuya *
Jonatan Oregon 
Pablo Albarenga 
Guillaume Beaudoin
Ashish Birulee *
Tiago Lage 
Vanessa Pataxo *
Diana Maria Navas 
Ubiratan Surui *
Jose O. Neto 
Hannah Reyes Morales

Half of the 2021 calendar images were taken by indigenous photographers (asterisked above).

Survival Calendar 2021. Wauja, Brazil, 2019. © Jose O. Neto

Other photographs feature an indigenous Achuar midwife in her medicinal garden, a young member of the Altai Kazakh with her eagle hunting partner, and children of the Paiter Surui tribe in the forest.

Survival International was founded in 1969 by a group of people appalled by the genocide of the Amazon’s indigenous people as detailed in a Sunday Times exposé, which featured powerful images from the acclaimed photographer Don McCullin.

The organization exists to prevent the annihilation of tribal peoples and to give them a platform to speak to the world so they can bear witness to the genocidal violence and racism they face on a daily basis.

Stephen Corry, Director of Survival, said today: “We’ve had a lot of strong entries this year; many thanks to the photographers. Photography has long been a vital tool for tribal peoples’ rights, and in depicting their resilience, beauty and care for the Earth. I’m sure the pictures will attract new people to support their fight – on which not only tribal peoples themselves, but the whole world depends.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Survival International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Change: Record Northern Heat, Fuels Concerns Over US Wildfire Destruction

More than 78,000 acres of forest in the Sierra mountains in California has been lost due to wildfires. Photo: San Francisco Fire Department The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization ( WMO ... More>>

UN: Guterres Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Following Beheading Of Mexican Crime Reporter

© UNESCO | International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Following the gruesome death of a Mexican journalist specializing in crime reporting, who was found beheaded on Wednesday, UN chief António Guterres has issued a statement condemning ... More>>

UN: WHO Warns Against Potential Ebola Spread In DR Congo And Beyond

Ebola is spreading in a western province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising fears that the disease could reach neighbouring Republic of Congo and even the capital, Kinshasa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 