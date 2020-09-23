World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sign Of The Times: COVID-19 Response And Recovery Must Be Accessible Says Guterres

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: United Nations

In his message for the day, Secretary-General António Guterres expressed encouragement that some countries have been providing public health announcements and information on COVID-19 with national sign language interpretation.

And he repeated his call for COVID-19 response and recovery measures to be “accessible to all”.

Disability plan

The UN Disability Inclusion Strategy, which was launched last year, aims to strengthen efforts for the meaningful participation and full inclusion of people with disabilities “in all that we do, including in times of crisis”, the top UN official explained.

He elaborated by calling it “the only way” to fulfil the central promise of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

“On this International Day of Sign Languages, I call on all local, national and global leaders to protect and promote the diversity of sign languages and cultures, so that every Deaf person can participate in and contribute to society and reach their full potential”, upheld the Secretary-General.

I call on all local, national and global leaders to protect and promote the diversity of sign languages and cultures -- UN chief

300 different sign languages

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are approximately 72 million worldwide – more than 80 per cent of whom live in developing countries – and collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

The UN maintains that International Day of Sign Languages offers a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of deaf people and other sign language users.

Sign languages are full-fledged natural languages, the UN points out, structurally distinct from spoken languages.

There is also an international sign language, which is used by deaf people in international meetings and informally when travelling and socializing, which is considered a “pidgin form of sign language” because it is not as complex and has a limited lexicon.

Global challenge awaits

Later this year the World Federation of the Deaf will issue a Global Leaders Challenge to promote the use of sign languages by local, national and global leaders in partnership with national associations of deaf people and deaf-led organizations in each country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Change: Record Northern Heat, Fuels Concerns Over US Wildfire Destruction

More than 78,000 acres of forest in the Sierra mountains in California has been lost due to wildfires. Photo: San Francisco Fire Department The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization ( WMO ... More>>

UN: Guterres Condemns Killing Of Journalists, Following Beheading Of Mexican Crime Reporter

© UNESCO | International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Following the gruesome death of a Mexican journalist specializing in crime reporting, who was found beheaded on Wednesday, UN chief António Guterres has issued a statement condemning ... More>>

UN: WHO Warns Against Potential Ebola Spread In DR Congo And Beyond

Ebola is spreading in a western province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising fears that the disease could reach neighbouring Republic of Congo and even the capital, Kinshasa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. ... More>>

WWF: Living Planet Report Reveals Average Two-Thirds Decline In Wildlife Populations Since 1970

According to WWF’s Living Planet Report 2020 released today, global populations* of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. The decline is due in large part to the very ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 