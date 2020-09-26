World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Finance Ministers Issue Ministerial Statement

Saturday, 26 September 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: APEC

Finance Ministers from APEC member economies issued a joint statement on the mitigation and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic reflecting the outcomes of the virtual APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting chaired by Malaysia’s Minister of Finance, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Their joint statement addresses the economic and financial impact that APEC economies are facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects finance ministers’ views on policy actions that are required to mitigate risks and fast-track recovery.

Areas of focus include:

  • The global and regional economy;
  • Fiscal and monetary interventions in mitigating and recovery of COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Digitalization for financial integration and inclusion;
  • Disaster risk financing and insurance;
  • Strategic collaboration

View the APEC Finance Ministers’ Ministerial Statement.

