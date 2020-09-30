World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

RSF Launches #PressFreedomPact Ahead Of November Elections

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

As the first 2020 presidential debate opens in the United States, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched the “#PressFreedomPact,” a campaign challenging candidates running for office in November’s elections to publicly commit to upholding the principles of press freedom.

Building on RSF’s eight press freedom recommendations for candidates, the #PressFreedomPact seeks to defend the vital role of the free press by asking candidates to publicly affirm their commitment to the principles of press freedom as upheld by the First Amendment. The #PressFreedomPact provides a key opportunity for the nation's political leaders to address the need to protect press freedoms at home — and to set a better example abroad.

“We launch this campaign at a crucial moment, with press freedom under greater attack than ever before in the United States and globally. These elections are the moment to turn that around — to begin to rectify the damage that has been done to the United States' own press freedom record, and to set a more positive example for the rest of the world,” said RSF Director of International Campaigns Rebecca Vincent.

To publicly demonstrate their commitment to protecting press freedom, RSF is asking all candidates running for public office — in the presidential, congressional, and local elections taking place on November 3rd — to sign the #PressFreedomPact, stating:

“I commit to uphold the principles of the First Amendment in my words and actions, my domestic and international policy and in my governance, to protect the vital role of the free press in American democracy, and to lead by example in upholding democratic values throughout the world.”

“The #PressFreedomPact provides a much-needed opportunity for candidates to publicly commit to protecting press freedom. As their first debate opens, we challenge President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to lead by example by being the first to sign the #PressFreedomPact,” said RSF USA advocacy manager, Daphne Pellegrino.

RSF has worked with the advertising agency BETC in developing this campaign, which will be promoted in key US media and on social media — starting with live-tweeting during the September 29 presidential debate.

The United States is ranked 45th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reporters Without Borders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: ‘Things Have To Change’ Canada’s Trudeau Declares Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the world must change, as multilateral systems established decades ago are not working as they should, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada told the UN General Assembly on Friday. “The world is in crisis, and ... More>>

Assange's Hearing: Latest Observations From Court

Despite severe restrictions on observers, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is the only NGO that has gained access to the hearing, and we’ve managed to monitor proceedings on most days. We will continue to do so whenever possible. Yesterday I was in court ... More>>

USA: Investors ‘freaking’ Over Possible Contested Outcome Of Election: Poll

A disputed result in November’s U.S. presidential election is now the number one concern for investors – even ahead of a second wave of Covid-19 – according to a new global survey. The poll carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest ... More>>

ILO: Impact On Workers Of COVID-19 Is ‘catastrophic’

COVID-19 has had a “catastrophic” impact on workers, the head of the International Labour Organization ( ILO ) said on Wednesday, with lost working hours higher than originally forecast, and equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs globally in the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 