Meet The 86 Innovators Working On Scaling SDG-Aligned Impact In Asia

Congratulations to our 86 Impact Makers who have been selected to participate in our 10-week virtual Impact Collective acceleration program!

When we began this project, we imagined a community with startups and experts working together to enrich their entrepreneurial visions and goals. Over the course of just a few weeks, we have been amazed by the reception you all have given us and the number of applications (360+ in total) coming in from all over the world. Thank you everyone for your great interest and support, we can’t wait to continue growing with you!

In total, we received over 300+ open-nominations from 80+ judges through our Impact Collective Platform, and 86 Impact Makers received upvotes from the majority of the Impact Collective (IC) Review Committee consisting of 11 experts on impact, investment, and business!

So what’s next?

As part of our Democratic Capital Allocation process, the profiles of our 2020 Cohort are available for review on our IC Community platform (specific profiles are also linked below), powered by investment firm TheVentures and UN-backed startup ecosystem and growth initiative Citypreneurs.

Community members have the opportunity to show support for solutions they find viable. For those interested in playing a bigger role, we are still accepting Community Judges who have the opportunity to take part in the voting process and help determine which teams should get investments.

We believe that, regardless of where they come from and whether they are investment professionals or not, people ‘collectively’ have the intelligence to tell which companies or projects make better impacts on our society and, ergo, which ones are best-suited to receive investments and community support.

Without further ado, here are the Impact Makers part of Impact Collective’s 2020 Cohort!

Theme 1: Inclusive health and quality of life

Meet our teams improving health and quality of life for all, at all ages.

Apon Wellbeing LTD. | Bangladesh | SDG 3, 5, 8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to ensure the wellbeing of low-income industrial workers.

Community Innovation Hub (Sehat Kahani) | Pakistan | SDG 3,5,8,11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their cost-effective ICT for quality and affordable health care.

Daatrics | Czech Republic | SDG 3. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to monitor the child's well-being.

Freedom One Life | Scotland | SDG 3,8,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to inspire and empower people living with a physical disability.

Genealogy | Republic of Korea | SDG 3. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to provide DNA prediction solutions with machine learning algorithms.

Hera Health Solutions | US, India, Ireland, Africa | SDG 3,5,11,12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their proprietary bioerodible drug delivery implants.

LifeChair | Republic of Korea | SDG 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to protect precious lives in emergency situations and create a safety culture.

Pulse Active Stations Network | India | SDG 3. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about India’s largest smart health network with healthcare solutions and services.

PurelyB | Malaysia | SDG 1,3,5,8,12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to integrate digital content with traditional Asian wellness products and help transform people’s health & lives.

reach52 | Singapore, UK, Cambodia, Philippines, India | SDG 3,5,8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to deliver digital healthcare services to underserved areas in emerging markets.

RehabWithus | Republic of Korea | SDG 3,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their adult speech and language therapy service platform for better rehabilitation.

Renssoft Solutions LTD | Bangladesh, Canada | SDG 3. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to develop a prescription writing software for doctors.

Smartfuture Pte Ltd |Singapore | SDG 3. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to provide Wix-like model for healthcare providers to make their own telemedicine platform.

Vulcan Augmetics | Vietnam | SDG 1,3,8,10,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to an affordable, upgradeable, easier way to maintain prosthetics for developing countries.

YoungHappy | Thailand | SDG 3,11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their happiness community for seniors.

Theme 2: Digitalization for equal opportunities for all

Meet our teams using technology to provide equal opportunities for all.

Aeloi Technologies | Nepal | SDG 5,8,9. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their system to monitor the end-use of micro-business loans.

Astrome | India | SDG 4,8,9,10,11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their innovative wireless products to help telecom operators deliver reliable internet services to suburban and rural areas.

Crepass Solution | Republic of Korea | SDG 1,4,9,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their credit scoring solution provider.

DeafTawk | Pakistan | SDG 3,4,8,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their online s.language interpretation service through the app.

Dream Viet Education JSC | Vietnam | SDG 3,4,8,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to offer online learning content and solutions for professionals, parents, and children.

Edoome | Australia | SDG 4. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to improve learning outcomes the communication and collaboration between teachers and students.

Kara Technologies ltd | New Zealand | SDG 4,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to improve accessibility and quality of service for the Deaf.

Liquidstar | Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, US | SDG 1,2,3,4,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,15,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to built the “Uber” for electricity and the electron e-fuel stations of the future.

Local Alike | Thailand | SDG 1,3,4,6,8,9,10,11,12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on focusing on community-based tourism (CBT).

River of life Co.,Ltd. | China | SDG 4,5,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their grand-parent parenting technology and social innovation.

Scoop Publishing | New Zeland | SDG 9,10,11,13,16. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their universally accessible online independent news community.

Teachers Lead Tech | Lithuania | SDG 4,5,8,10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their AI-driven guided learning tool for primary school teachers.

Tella | Republic of Korea | SDG 4,5,8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to provide highly effective and personalized English tutoring services.

Titik Pintar | Indonesia | SDG 4,5. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their gamified self-paced learning and real-time doubt clearing for kids.

YOLK | Republic of Korea | SDG 4,5,7,8,13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to give access to solar power for marginalized communities while supporting education.

Theme 3: Future of work and economic growth

Meet our teams fostering more sustainable cities through inclusive communities and economical businesses.

Aamartaka | Bangladesh | SDG 1, 8, 9, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on an online Credit Assessment platform for easy access to finance for the middle class economy.

Dear Arch | Republic of Korea | SDG 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to allow general architecture design to be accessible to the general public.

Empo Inc. | Republic of Korea | SDG 9, 10, 11, 12, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on making the world that trades the mobile data for anything.

Giftpack | US | SDG 8,15,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on an AI-powered business gifting platform that provides real personalization at scale.

Goodies | Philippines| SDG 2, 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on to help you to find products sold only in your own city or municipality.

HelloTask Pte. Ltd. | Bangladesh | SDG 1, 5, 8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on digitizing the care-giving industry in Asia.

ITRUCK | Republic of Korea | SDG 8, 9, 12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a digital platform for used truck sales that manages the lifecycle of truckers’ vehicle in an all-in-one package.

Job2Go | Indonesia | SDG 1, 4, 8, 10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a digital platform connecting the grey/blue collar workforce with job opportunities.

Kernel Digital Marketing | Philippines | SDG8, 10, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on advocating for the social inclusivity of migrant wives in Korea through self-reliance.

Krealogi by Du Anyam | Indonesia | SDG 1, 5, 8, 8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a supply chain technology for Craft SMEs to digitize their operations and increase their sales.

Outpos Pte. Ltd. | Indonesia, Singapore | SDG 1, 2, 8, 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on empowering street vendors in serving traditional food with tomorrow’s technology.

Rezi | Republic of Korea | SDG 8, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about an AI-powered resume builder.

Romoni Services Limited | Bangladesh | SDG 5, 8, 10. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a 360-degree business-enabling platform for MSME women service entrepreneurs.

Skilvul | Indonesia | SDG 4, 8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on helping stop youth unemployment and bridging the skills gap especially for tech talents in Indonesia.

Suki Plus Technologies Inc. (SukiPlus) | Philippines | SDG 8, 9, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on connecting unbanked small-scale retailers to financial institutions.

Uppskale | India | SDG 8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on helping companies build better talent pipelines through challenge-based hiring and open innovation.

VietCo Internet Pte Ltd | Vietnam| SDG 8, 9. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on handling end-to-end e-commerce transactions in developing markets.

Vyorius Drones | India | SDG 3, 9, 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on democratizing robotics.

Wallet Engine | Singapore | SDG 4, 5, 8, 9. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on transforming any app into a financial app in less than 30 days.

Who’s Good | Republic of Korea | SDG 5, 9, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on helping institutional investors invest responsibly in Asian companies by providing ESG data.

Theme 4: Circular economy and the future of waste management

Meet our teams changing the way we manage waste and resources to protect our planet:

Aether Beauty | US | SDG 3,8,9,12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about fully sustainable makeup brand in prestige beauty.

BarePack | Singapore | SDG 11,12,13,14,15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to make reusable containers for the new normal.

Damogo | Indonesia, Republic of Korea | SDG 2,12,13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about an all-in-one mobile app where anyone can purchase and rescue perfectly good, unsold food from restaurants/retail and “ugly” produce from farms at half price.

givvable | Australia, Singapore | SDG 8,12,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about a data-driven technology platform that helps businesses find and track the impact of suppliers.

MAKrópa Ltd. | Hungary | SDG 9,11,13,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to produce construction-grade concrete from any mixed solid waste.

Nuvilabs | Republic of Korea | SDG 1,2,3,11,13,15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to produce the AI Food scanner and provide analyzed data to the users.

Planet Protector Packaging | Australia, New Zealand | SDG 8,11,12,14. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their sustainable alternative to expanded polystyrene for temperature-controlled food and pharmaceuticals made primarily from sheep’s waste wool.

PLASTICPeople | Vietnam | SDG 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their solution to the plastic waste pollution.

SEADS | UK | SDG 3,6,8,11,12,14. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to transform River Plastic into Sealth.

Theme 5: Sustainable agriculture and food

Meet our teams adopting sustainable food and agriculture practices to meet present and future needs.

Cookups Technologies Ltd | Bangladesh | SDG 3,5,8. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to connect Diners to Home Cooks.

Fefifo | Singapore, Malaysia | SDG 2,5,8,12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to pioneer digitalized farming in ready-to-farm modern farm spaces for smallholder farmers in SEA.

Gint | Republic of Korea | SDG 1,2,8,9,13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their self-driving tractor and farming data solution.

iFarmer Tehnologies PTE ltd. | Bangladesh | SDG 1,5,8,15,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to enable small-scale farmers and agri-businesses to maximize their profit.

iFarm (Intellectual Farms Oy) | Finland, Russia, US | SDG 2,9,11,12,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their universal data-driven technology of growing plants on automated vertical farms.

JJ&Companies | Republic of Korea | SDG 1,2,3,6,7,8,9,11,12,13,14. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their technology for aquaculture engineering.

Mushlabs | Germany | SDG 2,3,8,9,11,12,17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their fermentation to create the next generation of sustainable foods.

Neurafarm | Indonesia | SDG 1,2,15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to improve productivity in the agriculture industry through technology.

Seadling | Malaysia | SDG 1,2,3,14. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to unlock the ocean as a sustainable future food source while rebuilding ecosystems and empowering communities.

Sensegrass | France | SDG 2,12,13,15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their chemical analysis platform for crop and soil.

Theme 6: Green energy and the environment

Meet our teams protecting the environment through green energy, infrastructure, and transportation solutions for cities.

Breeze Technologies | Germany | SDG 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on technology for air quality sensors, data, and analytics.

DASH Company | Republic of Korea | SDG 9, 11, 12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a sharing platform for electric scooters and personal mobility.

EcoWorth Tech Pte. Ltd. | Singapore | SDG 6, 7, 9, 11, 12. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their solution for removal and recuperation of organic contaminants from Industrial & Oil&Gas wastewater.

Exora Technologies | Philippines | SDG 7, 9,11, 12, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their specialized marketplace platform designed to help you select the fittest electricity contract.

GoDee | Vietnam | SDG 11, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to make the commute easier with technology and shared transportation models.

Greenback | New Zealand| SDG 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on making mobile games and software to measure, reward, and increase collective climate action to reduce emissions.

Hexpressions | India | SDG 7, 9, 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to provide training and skill development to build their own homes and live a dignified life.

JomParkir Sdn Bhd | Malaysia | SDG 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their solutions for a century-old problem, PARKING.low-income industrial workers.

ME SOLshare Ltd. | Bangladesh | SDG 1, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work to offers ICT enabled products and services that contribute to affordable and clean energy for all.

Open Ocean Engineering Limited | Hong Kong | SDG 6, 9, 11, 14. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on robotics and artificial intelligence to create autonomous, solar-powered robot swarms that work as a team to clean surface trash from water bodies.

RIZOME | Philippines | SDG 10, 11, 13, 15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on climate-positive bamboo engineered lumber with a goal of sequestering 10 gigatons of CO2 by 2050.

Shuttle | Bangladesh | SDG 5, 11. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work providing safe transportation at an affordable price by moving more people with fewer vehicles and primarily focusing on women in Bangladesh.

SOGO Energy Pte. Ltd. | Bangladesh | SDG 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on building the first distributed utility to serve rural communities in emerging economies in Asia with affordable, reliable, and clean energy.

Water Life Systems Inc | United States| SDG 2, 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on transforming wastewater and contaminated ground and surface waters into reusable resources.

WaterHub | Indonesia| SDG 6, 9, 11, 12, 13. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on a quota-based drinking water refill station for public places.

WeavAir | Canada | SDG 3, 9, 11, 12, 13, 17. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their solution for air distribution systems that prevent the spread of contamination and infection, while reducing operational and maintenance costs.

Zantrik | Bangladesh | SDG 3, 9, 15. Check out their ICC Profile to find out more about their work on setting transparency and adding convenience in automotive maintenance using process innovation, technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

If you missed applying for the program – don’t worry. We’ll be back next year! In the meantime, join our community, as a member or a judge, to learn, grow and discover the power to community-driven impact

Level 1: Register as a Community Member and get access to our public events on the Impact Collective Community platform.

Level 2: Complete level 1 + apply to be a Community Judge and play a part in our investment decision process for our 2020 Cohort. (completion time~15min)

