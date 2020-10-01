World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

It’s Time To Fulfill Promise To The World’s Poorest – CPDE

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

“To realise UN’s decade of delivery, wealthy countries need to meet the 50-year-old pledge to provide 0.7% of gross national income as official development assistance (ODA) to the world’s poorest,” states CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness (CPDE), a global civil society platform focused on effective development cooperation.

“As the international community gathers to congratulate itself on 75 years of the UN, we are calling them out on this long-standing, monumental failure. How long must the world’s poorest peoples wait for the promise of 0.7% GNI in development aid to be delivered?” CPDE Co-Chair Justin Kilcullen asks.

Latest ODA figures reveal how donors continue to fall short on the 0.7% commitment. Only five Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Development Assistance Committee (OECD DAC) donor countries delivered: Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The numbers are expected to shrink even further in the next two years, with Covid-19 battering economies around the world. In light of the pandemic, CPDE strongly emphasises the urgency of effective development cooperation to aid efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda and eradicate poverty and inequality.

“CPDE believes that achieving the future we want depends on concrete actions now. A key to making progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is effective development cooperation. We reiterate the call for development efforts that advance the countries’ interests, focus on results, uphold transparency and accountability, encourage inclusive partnerships, and put primacy on human rights and enabling environment for civil society,” CPDE Co-Chair Beverly Longid added.

CPDE also calls on the UN to strengthen its support for civil society at all levels, from local to global. Despite pronouncements at the highest level of UN leadership on the important role civil society plays in development, its engagement remains marginal at the UN and its political processes, which has a cascading effect at the national and local levels. Situated in the global trends shrinking civic space, criminalisation of dissent, and persecution of human rights defenders, this is not approaching the enabling environment civil society needs to play its role and maximise its contribution to the 2030 Agenda. We must heed the words of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “A human rights lens puts everyone in the picture and ensures nobody is left behind.”

One way the UN can promote an enabling environment for civil society is by throwing full support behind the Belgrade Call to Action, which articulates measures that can be undertaken by all actors to promote civil society participation in development. The Belgrade Call to Action campaign was led by CPDE, CIVICUS World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Balkan Civil Society Development Network, Action for Sustainable Development, and Civic Initiatives (Gradjanske Inicijative) last year.

“Civil society and people’s organisations under our platform are united and resolute in helping build the vision of a peaceful, more equal world. We hope for the same commitment from the UN,” said CPDE Co-Chair Marita Gonzalez.

CPDE is an open platform that unites CSOs from around the world on the issue of effective development cooperation (EDC). It strives to make development more effective by reshaping the global aid architecture and empowering CSOs working on the ground.

Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL), is the Co-chair of CPDE. IPMSDL sits as the secretariat of the Indigenous Peoples constituency of the CPDE.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: ‘Things Have To Change’ Canada’s Trudeau Declares Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the world must change, as multilateral systems established decades ago are not working as they should, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada told the UN General Assembly on Friday. “The world is in crisis, and ... More>>

Assange's Hearing: Latest Observations From Court

Despite severe restrictions on observers, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is the only NGO that has gained access to the hearing, and we’ve managed to monitor proceedings on most days. We will continue to do so whenever possible. Yesterday I was in court ... More>>

USA: Investors ‘freaking’ Over Possible Contested Outcome Of Election: Poll

A disputed result in November’s U.S. presidential election is now the number one concern for investors – even ahead of a second wave of Covid-19 – according to a new global survey. The poll carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest ... More>>

ILO: Impact On Workers Of COVID-19 Is ‘catastrophic’

COVID-19 has had a “catastrophic” impact on workers, the head of the International Labour Organization ( ILO ) said on Wednesday, with lost working hours higher than originally forecast, and equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs globally in the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 