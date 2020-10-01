Armenia/Azerbaijan: Unions Support UN Ceasefire Call

The ITUC and its Pan-European Regional Organisation (PERC) have welcomed a call by the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has already cost dozens of lives.

“This armed conflict risks escalating and destabilising the region. The loss of human life is tragic and senseless, at a time when the world is facing the terrible consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. We call on all involved to heed the Security Council and enter peaceful dialogue to deal with the dispute. Armed conflict can never be an acceptable way to resolve difference,” said ITUC General Secretary, Sharan Burrow.

“We welcome the efforts of the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to prevent further escalation and to find a political solution to the long-term conflict within international legal frameworks and in line with UN decisions and resolutions. We are ready to support these efforts, in close cooperation with the trade union organisations of both countries,” said Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation and PERC.

© Scoop Media

