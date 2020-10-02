World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Shutdowns In Belarus: Austrian Telco Must Denounce Actions And Commit To Accountability

Friday, 2 October 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Access Now

Austrian-owned A1 Telekom Austria Group must acknowledge its role in election-related internet shutdowns in Belarus, maintain free and open internet, and resist and denounce any and all future orders by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka government to interfere with internet access. Via an open letter, 20 members of the #KeepItOn coalition — including Access Now and epicenter.works — are calling on A1 Telekom Austria Group to publicly outline how and why they implemented internet shutdowns and throttling in August and September 2020, report on their impacts, and challenge their legality in courts.

“It’s not a person, but a machine that generates an internet shutdown. A government may issue an order to disconnect its people from the world, but each cog must obey to make it reality,” said Felicia Anthonio, Campaigner and #KeepItOn Lead at Access Now. 

“Lukashenka hit the kill switch, A1 and its subsidiaries complied, and we saw a nation plunged into darkness. Telecommunication companies must be held responsible and accountable for their roles in internet shutdowns, and commit to a transparent and a human rights-centric future.”

Beginning before the election, but peaking on August 9, polling day — after the announcement of Lukashenka’s “victory” — targeted internet shutdowns denied Belarusian people of their rights to freedom of expression and of assembly, and access to information at the height of a nation’s democratic process. A1 Telekom Austria Group’s actions aided efforts by state actors to cover up egregious rights violations, such as excessive use of force by Belarusian law enforcement against protesters, and the use of arbitrary arrest and detentions targeting journalists, activists and protesters.

The petitioners have called upon the leadership of A1 Telekom Austria Group to consider the following recommendations in order to push back against internet shutdowns, and to ensure their commitment in upholding digital rights in Belarus:

  • Publicly denounce internet shutdowns and disruptions, and highlight their devastating impact;
  • Preserve evidence and reveal any demands from the Belarusian government to disrupt internet access, and pressure to conceal those demands;
  • Publicly disclose details such as when internet services were disrupted, their status throughout the shutdown, and when they came back online;
  • Contest the legality of internet shutdown orders in court; and
  • Consult civil society and rally peer companies to jointly push back against government censorship demands, issue regular transparency reports, and deter future shutdown orders.

A1 Telekom Austria Group is the parent company of A1 Belarus — the telco implicated in shutting down the internet — and is partially-owned by an Austrian government investment fund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: ‘Things Have To Change’ Canada’s Trudeau Declares Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the world must change, as multilateral systems established decades ago are not working as they should, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada told the UN General Assembly on Friday. “The world is in crisis, and ... More>>

Assange's Hearing: Latest Observations From Court

Despite severe restrictions on observers, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is the only NGO that has gained access to the hearing, and we’ve managed to monitor proceedings on most days. We will continue to do so whenever possible. Yesterday I was in court ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

USA: Investors ‘freaking’ Over Possible Contested Outcome Of Election: Poll

A disputed result in November’s U.S. presidential election is now the number one concern for investors – even ahead of a second wave of Covid-19 – according to a new global survey. The poll carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 