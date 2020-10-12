World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Innovative Safety Measures In Place In South Australia

Monday, 12 October 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: South Australian Tourism Commission

As borders start to re-open in parts of Australia, South Australia is leading the way with innovative new measures to ensure Kiwis can travel and experience its world class food and wine safely when the time comes.

In August, South Australia introduced requirements for all businesses to have a trained COVID Marshal on site. Over 100,000 COVID Marshals have been trained as dedicated COVID-19 team leaders within businesses to ensure correct protocols are followed.

SATC chief executive Rodney Harrex says the COVID Marshal system is designed to give businesses, the public, and tourists the confidence to be able to fully enjoy Adelaide and the rest of the state.

“Covid Marshals are trained in best practise contact tracing and hygiene practices to not only arm businesses with knowledge but also assure visitors that the correct measures are in place.”

The Covid-19 Awareness Training program, which the Marshals complete for free, was developed by the South Australian Tourism Commission in partnership with South Australian-owned business Health Safety Environment Australia (HSE Australia).

More than 100,000 business owners and employees have the know-how required to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and help give customers a “COVID clean” confidence.

Mr Harrex says the response from the tourism and hospitality has been fantastic with nearly 3,500 workers from the sector completing the training in the first three weeks.

Meanwhile, the state has also introduced a new voucher system to help re-energise the tourism industry in Adelaide’s CBD and regions. Travel vouchers worth up to A$100 will be offered to South Australians for use towards accommodation across the CBD, as well as A$50 for metropolitan and regional accommodation.

The new voucher system is part of SATC’s plan to bring energy back to the city while also rewarding residents after a tough year.

“Some incredible CBD hotels are already on board with the voucher system and with the $100 discount it gives South Australians the chance to stay in 5-star rooms in the city for prices they have never seen before,” he said.

“We hope this will also encourage more people to get out into restaurants and bars in the city and support their local.”

While the initiative is not available to residents from outside South Australia, it is a positive step towards ensuring the industry remains strong and vibrant, ready for when international tourism returns.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from South Australian Tourism Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN World Food: Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, As Hunger Mounts

A UN World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter delivers much-needed supplies to people in Udier, South Sudan. Photo: UNICEF/Peter Martell The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world – often ... More>>

UN News: Global Trade Amid COVID-19: Signs Of Rebound, But Recovery Uncertain

Global trade is showing signs of bouncing back from a deep, COVID-19-induced slump, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said, with the caveat that any recovery could be badly disrupted by the future course of the pandemic and how societies react. ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

USA: Investors ‘freaking’ Over Possible Contested Outcome Of Election: Poll

A disputed result in November’s U.S. presidential election is now the number one concern for investors – even ahead of a second wave of Covid-19 – according to a new global survey. The poll carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 