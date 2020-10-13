Drug Use In EU 2020 - Over 27% Of Europeans Have Tried Cannabis At Least Once

Cannabis is by far the most popular drug of choice in Europe according to data presented by CBD-ECKE.de. In a recent report, Over 27.2% of Europeans surveyed claimed to have tried at cannabis at one point in their lives with 7.6% saying they tried it in the last year.

Cannabis More Popular Than Cocaine, MDMA and Amphetamines

Among EU citizens surveyed between the age of 15-64, 27.2% said they have tried Cannabis at least once in their lifetime compared to only 5.4% of respondents who said they have tried Cocaine at least once. The two other popular drugs of choice are MDMA and Amphetamines which 4.1% and 3.7% said they have tried at least once respectively.

Expectedly, Cannabis was also the most popular drug among citizens surveyed in terms of usage in the last year with 7.6% of respondents saying they have consumed cannabis in the last year compared to 1.3% for Cocaine, 0.8% for MDMA and 0.6% for Amphetamines.

Spain, France and Italy Top 3 Most Prevalent Cannabis Use in the EU as of 2019

France and Spain share the top spot on the list of most prevalent cannabis use among adults in the EU in 2019, with 11% of their populations having consumed cannabis in the 12 months prior. Italy sits at third on the list at 10.2%. Rounding out the top 10 is Germany with 7.1% of their population having tried cannabis in the 12 months prior while Malta sits at the very bottom of the list with only 0.9%.

