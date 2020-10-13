Call For Artists: CONTEMPORARY VENICE 2020

CALL FOR ARTISTS: CONTEMPORARY VENICE 2020

ITSLIQUID International Art Fair | December 17, 2020 - January 15, 2021

Deadline: October 30, 2020

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with Venice Events and ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association, is pleased to announce the open call for CONTEMPORARY VENICE 2020 - ITSLIQUID International Art Fair, international exhibition of photography, painting, video art, installation/sculpture and performance art, that will be held in Venice, at THE ROOM Contemporary Art Space, from December 17, 2020 to January 15, 2021, at Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, from December 18, 2020 to January 15, 2021 and in other prestigious venues and historical buildings.

This is the seventh edition of CONTEMPORARY VENICE, the previous ones have been organized in prestigious venues and historical buildings in Venice, like Palazzo Dolfin Bollani, Palazzo Flangini, Palazzo Ca’ Zanardi and at THE ROOM Contemporary Art Space, presenting more than 600 selected artists, coming from more than 40 countries from all over the world.

We invite artists, architects and designers to be inspired by this new era, exploring the connection between desires, needs, fears that brings humankind to change, to transform and to evolve our inner world.

Deadline for applications is October 30, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Click here to take part in the selection.

The participation includes the following services

– exhibition space dedicated to the artist’s works

– assisting with customs formalities, international shipping and local transport

– assisting in finding accommodation for artist

– the design and the printing of invitation cards, posters

– the global and local press office, publicity, press, banners, totem, etc.

– the realization of the exhibition website and dedicated press releases

– mounting and dismounting of the exhibition

– exhibitions opening event with drinks and food

– a one day dedicated presentation, talk or workshop focusing on the artist’s career

– a dedicated interview published on ITSLIQUID website and spread on our social networks

– providing services and drinks for small meetings at the exhibition places for invited guests

Artists interested in taking part in our shows, are free to be sponsored and supported by institutions, organizations, governments and their representers; the logos of their sponsors will be included in all the communication (digital and print) of the events. Artists are free to take part in one or more events. Click here to take part in the selection.

Deadline for applications is October 30, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Artists, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection, send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures via e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

more. www.itsliquid.com

