Meet The Nominees For The 16th International Children's Peace Prize!

Today we are proud to announce the 142 nominees from 42 different countries for the International Children's Peace Prize 2020! The prestigious International Children's Peace Prize is annually awarded to a child who has made a special effort to promote children's rights and better the situation of vulnerable children. Last year, the prize was awarded to Greta Thunberg from Sweden and Divina Maloum from Cameroon.

The expert committee had the honorable and difficult task of making a selection from all entries and choosing the final winner of 2020. As of now you can discover some of the impressive and hopeful stories of nominees on our website and through our social media channels.

>> Click here to get inspired by the stories of all nominees

At the end of October, the three finalists will be announced by our patron and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu.

On November 13th, the final winner of 2020 will receive the International Children's Peace Prize with the world as their witness. The ceremony will be available online worldwide.

Nominations for the International Children's Peace Prize were open from January until March 2020. If you wish to nominate a child for the International Children's Peace Prize, please keep an eye on our social channels or this mailing list to learn when the call for nominations for next year opens!

© Scoop Media

