World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Meet The Nominees For The 16th International Children's Peace Prize!

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: KidsRights

Today we are proud to announce the 142 nominees from 42 different countries for the International Children's Peace Prize 2020! The prestigious International Children's Peace Prize is annually awarded to a child who has made a special effort to promote children's rights and better the situation of vulnerable children. Last year, the prize was awarded to Greta Thunberg from Sweden and Divina Maloum from Cameroon.

The expert committee had the honorable and difficult task of making a selection from all entries and choosing the final winner of 2020. As of now you can discover some of the impressive and hopeful stories of nominees on our website and through our social media channels.

>> Click here to get inspired by the stories of all nominees

At the end of October, the three finalists will be announced by our patron and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu.

On November 13th, the final winner of 2020 will receive the International Children's Peace Prize with the world as their witness. The ceremony will be available online worldwide.

Nominations for the International Children's Peace Prize were open from January until March 2020. If you wish to nominate a child for the International Children's Peace Prize, please keep an eye on our social channels or this mailing list to learn when the call for nominations for next year opens!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidsRights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN World Food: Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, As Hunger Mounts

A UN World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter delivers much-needed supplies to people in Udier, South Sudan. Photo: UNICEF/Peter Martell The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world – often ... More>>

UN News: Global Trade Amid COVID-19: Signs Of Rebound, But Recovery Uncertain

Global trade is showing signs of bouncing back from a deep, COVID-19-induced slump, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said, with the caveat that any recovery could be badly disrupted by the future course of the pandemic and how societies react. ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

USA: Investors ‘freaking’ Over Possible Contested Outcome Of Election: Poll

A disputed result in November’s U.S. presidential election is now the number one concern for investors – even ahead of a second wave of Covid-19 – according to a new global survey. The poll carried out by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 