World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Infographic: GDP For Eurozone Countries Down Up To 7.9 %

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 6:56 am
Press Release: Kryptoszene

Infographic: GDP For Eurozone Countries Down Up To 7.9 %, Only China Grows and Defies Pandemic

. Euro area GDP forecast to fall by 7.9%
. Only China shows GDP growth of 1.8%
. Germany's GDP also declines by up to 5.4%, although less than in neighbouring countries
. Chinese stock index with highest price gains
. Professional fund managers at the end of 2019 were forecasting top equity performance for European securities

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro zone could fall by up to 7.9% year on year. As a new infographic from Kryptoszene.de shows, only China is expected to see an increase in GDP. A glance at the price development of shares in China also shows that The Middle Kingdom appears to be emerging relatively unscathed from the corona crisis.

As the infographics show, the OECD estimates a decline of 5.4% in Germany's GDP. Countries such as France and Great Britain have been hit much harder, with expected GDP declines of around 9.5% and 10.1% respectively. GDP in China, however, is forecast to grow by 1.8%.

The study also shows that developments on the stock exchange floor vary considerably from one country to another. The Chinese SCI index has risen by 10.5% over the last 365 days, and the DAX has also recorded positive results with an increase of 6.7%.

The situation is markedly different in Great Britain and France - countries where the decline in GDP is expected to be particularly severe. The British FTSE 100 lost 17.3% in the year under review. The CAC, comprising listed French companies, lost 12.6% in value. At the end of 2019, 42% of professional fund managers still expected European equities to outperform the market.

"Although the pandemic is hitting the economy hard, investors remain unfazed," observes Kryptoszene analyst Raphael Lulay. "On the one hand, the share prices of numerous companies are once again slowly starting to climb to new heights - while on the other, search terms such as 'economic crisis' are less in demand on Google than ever before".


The full story with the infographic, facts and more statistics:

https://kryptoszene.de/gdp-for-eurozone-countries-down-up-to-7-9-only-china-grows-and-defies-pandemic/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kryptoszene on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pacific Media Watch: How Pacific Environmental Defenders Are Coping With The Covid Pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: By Sri Krishnamurthi of Pacific Media Watch Pacific Climate Warriors - creative action to trigger better responses to climate crisis. Image: ... More>>

New Zealand Defence Force: Training Team Gets Under Way In Fiji

A combined training team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Ministry of Defence will this week begin working alongside Fijian counterparts in areas ranging from basic hydrography to advanced combat first aid as part of a new training initiative ... More>>


Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 