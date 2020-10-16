World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UAE: UN Experts Say Forced Return Of Ex-Guantanamo Detainees To Yemen Is Illegal, Risks Lives

Friday, 16 October 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

UN human rights experts* today called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to halt plans to forcibly repatriate 18 Yemeni nationals who had previously been held at Guantanamo Bay, saying their forced return put their lives at risk and violated international human rights and humanitarian law.

The former Guantanamo inmates were resettled to the UAE from November 2015 to January 2017 and, for humanitarian reasons, were reportedly provided with assurances that they would spend 6-12 months in a residential rehabilitation programme, before being released into Emirati society and reunited with their families.

“We are seriously concerned about the secrecy surrounding the terms and mode of implementation of this resettlement programme agreed between the UAE and the United States,” the experts said.

“It is worrying that instead of undergoing a rehabilitation programme, or otherwise be released, that these men have been subjected to continuous arbitrary detention at an undisclosed location,” the experts said. “Now they are at risk of being forcibly repatriated to their native Yemen amid an ongoing armed conflict and a profound humanitarian crisis.”

The 18 detainees were allegedly forced to sign documents consenting to their repatriation, or otherwise remain indefinitely in Emirati detention.

“This repatriation process is happening without any form of judicial guarantees, or individual examination and assessment of risks, which blatantly violates the absolute prohibition of non-refoulement under international human rights and humanitarian law,” the experts said.

No State has the right to expel, return or otherwise remove any individual from its territory whenever there are “substantial grounds” for believing that the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture in the State of destination.

“The ongoing armed conflict in Yemen, where non-State armed actors control parts of the territory and a humanitarian crisis is reported, does not allow the provision nor compliance with diplomatic assurances,” the experts said. “Diplomatic assurances, where provided, do not release States from their obligations under international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, in particular the principle of non-refoulement.

“We express further alarm that after years of detention without charge or trial at Guantanamo Bay, the transferred detainees are facing further lengthy periods of detention without charge or trial in the UAE, with very limited contact with their families and no legal representation, while being subjected to ill-treatment,” the experts said.

“Resettled detainees seem to be systematically forced to return to their countries of origin where, in most cases, they may face serious risks of torture and ill-treatment.

The UN experts had previously expressed similar concerns to the Emirati Government in July 2020. “We further demand that the UAE authorities disclose the terms of the resettlement programme, immediately release all former detainees at Guantanamo Bay resettled in the UAE, and allow them to reunite with their families,” they said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pacific Media Watch: How Pacific Environmental Defenders Are Coping With The Covid Pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: By Sri Krishnamurthi of Pacific Media Watch Pacific Climate Warriors - creative action to trigger better responses to climate crisis. Image: ... More>>

New Zealand Defence Force: Training Team Gets Under Way In Fiji

A combined training team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Ministry of Defence will this week begin working alongside Fijian counterparts in areas ranging from basic hydrography to advanced combat first aid as part of a new training initiative ... More>>


Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 