SPDB Fiji 10th Anniversary Logo Launched In Suva Today

Saturday, 17 October 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: South Pacific Development Business

Celebrating its tenth year in Fiji, SPBD has October 14th launched its new Anniversary logo to mark the first of a series of events that will culminate with 10th Anniversary Grand Day expected to take place in August next year.

The logo was launched at a special function held in Suva.

The South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) network was founded by Mr. Gregory Casagrande to provide meaningful opportunities for women in the South Pacific to empower themselves through micro-enterprise development. Beginning in Samoa in 2000, SPBD has expanded to other countries:

Tonga (2009), Fiji (2010), Solomon Islands (2012) and Vanuatu (2017).

In its first decade of operations in Fiji, SPBD -- through its six strategically located branch offices in Suva, Sigatoka, Savusavu, Lautoka, Rakiraki and Labasa -- has provided inclusive financial services to more than 400 villages involving more than 9000 women, particularly in the rural areas.

In addition to unsecured loans and savings facilities, SPBD Fiji has also provided finance education, training, death benefit coverage and more recently, business formalisation and acceleration services through its Fiji Bloom Programme.

As at 30 September 2020, SPBD Fiji has cumulatively disbursed FJ$69M of unsecured loans for women-led businesses, home improvements, white-goods purchases, and the education of children.

The success of SPBD Fiji is further heightened by several private sector partnership programmes with Vodafone, Courts, Fiji Development Bank, Rotary Club of Suva, RC Manubhai and Vinod Patel Company Ltd.

The Anniversary logo, itself, encompasses (in ‘masi’ designs) the key achievements of SPBD in Fiji over the past 10 years. It highlights the ten islands where these women entrepreneurs in the country come from, and the six branches that serve more than 400 villages across the country. The diamond designs at the top of the logo dramatise the five key commitments of SPBD members and staff, which guide the company to realise its vision.

