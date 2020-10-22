World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Valmet Receives A Tissue Line Order From WEPA In The United Kingdom

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 6:24 am
Press Release: Valmet

Valmet will supply a complete tissue line, including full automation package, to WEPA’s mill in Bridgend, the United Kingdom. The investment is a strategic step for the company to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Our willingness to invest in state-of-the-art technology is an important part of our future-oriented Group strategy and the United Kingdom remains an important growth market for us in Europe. We are convinced that with Valmet we have the right partner at our side to successfully implement this project,” says Martin Krengel, CEO of the WEPA Group.

“We are excited to collaborate with WEPA and to be selected as partner for their expansion in the United Kingdom. We are convinced that the new Valmet Advantage DCT line will provide the best performance and tissue quality to meet WEPA’s high expectations for this project,” says Jan Erikson, Vice President Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information

The new tissue machine will have a width of 5.6 m, a design speed of 2,200 m/min and will increase WEPA’s existing tissue production by approximately 65,000 tons per year. The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be recycled and virgin fiber. The new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 HS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a steel Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, an AirCap Heli hood and air system prepared for co-generation, WetDust dust system, sheet transfer system and a SoftReel L reel. The stock preparation line will consist of OptiSlush pulpers, OptiFiner conical refiners and OptiScreen machine screens.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls, process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls. Complete engineering, installation, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

Information about WEPA

WEPA Group is a family business operating throughout Europe. It is one of the three largest European manufacturers and the market leader in the production of hygiene paper made of recycled fibers. The annual turnover amounts to approximately 1.3 billion euros. The headquarters of the WEPA Group is in Arnsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia.

