APS Indonesia First In New Procedures To Welcome Yachts

Superyacht Check-in CREDIT: APS Indonesia

The first to establish and accomplish needed procedures in welcoming yachts, Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia met with the local government (Bupati) beforehand to seek permission for a visit from the 80m luxury superyacht M/Y AMEVI.

Permission was granted for M.Y. AMEVI, reports Thomas Taatjes of Asia Pacific Superyachts (APS): “Belitung departments were very grateful to host a large superyacht (perhaps the largest to visit the islands) and all were very welcoming”, adding, “While riding the local rental boat out to AMEVI for clearances, we were escorted by a pod of dolphins and lots of turtles!”.

Superyacht Check-in CREDIT: APS Indonesia

Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia made the protocols for COVID19 clearances which they believed were best appropriate. These protocols were approved by Belitung and are now being used as an example for all other yachts and agents to follow.

The visit by M.Y. AMEVI was deemed as a trial for Indonesia in welcoming yachts during this time of Coronavirus. Once the process was completed (without a hitch), the government released a letter stating: ‘Now all ports in Indonesia are open for yachts, provided they follow the protocol as per those set out by AMEVI and Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia’.

Superyacht Check-in CREDIT: APS Indonesia

Visas were granted to crew in various embassies around the world including the USA, England, Spain, Greece, Thailand and Australia. All crew flew in and/or arrived onboard with these correct visas. The local newspaper reported the superyacht from Singapore docked around the waters of Lengkuas Island, Sijuk District, Belitung Regency after obtaining permission from the authorities.

“Some crew members have now gone on leave in Bali and other places in Indonesia and around the world, reported Taatjes. PCR tests were done for sign off crew in Jakarta in 6 hours turnaround in order to meet their outbound flights and airline/country of destination requirements”, added Taatjes, noting local government and people were very happy to have AMEVI in Belitung which helps greatly in supporting their tourism industry.

“The Crew were also happy, reporting they enjoyed the smoothness of operation of the APS Indo team, the beautiful offshore islets and beaches of Belitung and the friendly local people and ground support personnel of APS Indonesia.”

APS Indonesia founder, Captain Jimmy Blee, is also spreading the message of new procedures to welcome vessels like AMEVI to Indonesia: “APS is always on call and we will continue to send regular updates to all our friends and clients as conditions change in Indonesia, over and above what is widely reported. These uncertain days require strength and hope and a profound humanity for others. We are delighted to share this good news with all”.

APS is the leading superyacht management company in Indonesia, bringing in many yachts ranging from 25m to 95m into Indonesia over the last decade and looking forward to welcoming more new and returning clients. For questions and more details about yachts visiting Indonesia email thomas@asia-pacific-superyachts.com

View a video of AMEVI entering Indonesia and a recent newspaper article of the visit.

https://asia-pacific-superyachts.com

