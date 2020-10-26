OEAS Renews Demands On Biafra Referendum

Washington DC: Biafra is a charter member of the Organization of Emerging African States (OEAS), an international governmental organization that promotes self-determination and the end to colonial era boundaries in Africa. Today the people of Biafra fear the brutality of the Nigerian police who are slaughtering their own citizens and arming herdsman as pro government militias. The situation will surely escalate unless immediate action is taken.

The OEAS renews its call for the Nigerian government to meet the following demands:

1. All federal military and police forces in Biafra to stand down and return to their barracks.

2. A snap referendum on Biafran self-determination to be held within 90 days with OEAS, UNPO, and nonaligned observers supervising the balloting process.

The situation in Nigeria is fast spiraling out of control.

